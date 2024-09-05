O’DA Art presents ‘ÀWA’, debut exhibition by own artists

O’DA Art, a contemporary visual art gallery, has opened ‘AWA’, an exhibition featuring works by Simon Ojeaga and Daniel Olumide. The show marks the very first exhibition of the two artists represented by O’DA Art Gallery.

’AWA’ is about “Us”. It offers a layered exploration of youth in contemporary Nigeria, delving into various characteristics and personalities found in local communities.

Through the work of Simon Ojeaga and Olumide Daniel, one sees the individuality and independence of being young, while revealing how cultural traditions, particularly those derived from African heritage, can be a thread that connects various customs and lifestyles across the world. Here, art becomes a visual link portrayed through figuration and portraiture..

Inspired by the everyday life of young adults in Lagos, Daniel Olumide’s work is a celebration of growth and empowerment, portraying youthful characteristics, personalities and emotions in liminal spaces.

In “Hopeful Eyes”, Olumide presents a close-up of a boy gazing intently at the viewer. With light and shadow playing across his face we are drawn to the intensity and vulnerability in his eyes. His expression is intense and contemplative.

The use of bold brushstrokes and earthy tones create a feeling of rawness and introspection, adding an almost tactile quality to the work and allowing the viewer to get a sense of the weight of his thoughts and emotions. “Ambivalence” also portrays a young man with a more enigmatic gaze, looking slightly away from the viewer.

The strong contrast between the highlights on his face and neck emphasising the angularity of his face plays to his youthful exuberance and energy. The shadow cast behind him, sharp and defined, adds a layer of mystery and complexity while suggesting a deeper narrative. Cumulatively, the quiet strength and introspective nature of the subject are obvious.

Olumide demonstrates his ability to convey depth and vulnerability, using the power of portraiture to connect with the viewer on an intimate level.

Read also: Wheatbaker spices offerings with ‘Gatherings’, an Easter art exhibition

Simon Ojeaga explores the complex inner workings of a living being, delving into the journey of self-discovery, identity and generational dialogue.

Using a technique coined as “Fractellations”, a painstaking process of painting repeated singular patterns of acrylic to create a detailed visual balance, his process combs through one’s personality where minuscule dots of distinct features, mannerisms and becoming an expansive composition.

“Wacko, Sleight of Hand” depicts a single figure in four different positions, reflecting the multifaceted nature of adolescence–fluid and unpredictable. Much like the skillful precision of “sleight of hand”, the work hints at the delicate balance required to navigate growing up in a seemingly chaotic world held together by the unnoticeable thread of collective/communal strength and guidance.

In “Warm Hands”, featuring a group of male figures with bodies melting into one another in a unified green hue and their hands painted in a distinct brown, he not only symbolises togetherness and interconnectedness between the figures but the hands are a constant reminder of divine touch—purification, judgement, and power transfer, emphasising a sacred bond that unites them.

With deep-rooted belief in the interconnectedness of all things and the inherent beauty found within the complexities of human existence, Simon Ojeaga celebrates the diversity of human experiences while emphasising the common threads that connect us all. He presents a philosophy of interconnectedness and exploration, inviting viewers to explore the depths of their humanity.

Visually, Ojeaga and Daniel create a seamless juxtaposition, where their distinct techniques and themes converge in a cohesive dialogue. ‘AWA’ reveals how, despite our differences, we share commonalities in our experiences. The exhibition is an exploration of how the diverse elements of our existence come together in a beautiful, shared movement—a community where we understand connection, and the essence of what it means to be human.

The exhibition runs from September 3-30, 2024 at the Victoria Island, Lagos-based gallery, from 10am – 6pm Tuesday to Saturday.