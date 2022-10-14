Nurturing your social well-being is important for your personal health

All Max aspired as a young lad from a rural location was to be a millionaire, mix with the 1% of society, and be physically strong before he was 50. He thought that the only things that would help him get there were good grades and healthy nutrition. He never socialised as a result.

As we get older, we have a tendency to focus solely on our physical well-being, which is a mistake. Indeed, studies have shown that social well-being can have a significant and positive impact on both physical and mental well-being.

The sharing, creating, and maintaining of meaningful relationships with people can be characterised as social well-being. This gives you a sense of connection and belonging while enabling you to feel genuine and cherished. For instance, you have the chance to learn more about your coworkers than just their prowess with a spreadsheet when you work on a team for months or years, even remotely. Some meet and become good friends. You reveal snippets of your private lives and create customs or inside jokes. They enquire about your sick child or pet. When you are absent, they notice.

Others make buddies. You engage in deeper discussions on how you got to where you are or your future goals and desires. You probably see them on good days when they return the favour and on bad days when you can help them. Both of these interactions help you feel noticed, respected, and appreciated for who you are, which enhances your social well-being.

Isolation has been linked to a variety of negative health outcomes, including increased blood pressure; increased cold and flu rates; increased substance abuse; increased dementia and cognitive decline increased mortality rates from breast cancer, heart disease, and other chronic diseases.

The positive health effects of socialising offsets the negative health effects of isolation. Indeed, numerous research studies have discovered a link between social engagement and improved thinking abilities; slowed cognitive decline later in life; strengthened immune system; reduced depression; improved sleep ability; increased productivity

WHY IS SOCIAL WELL-BEING IMPORTANT?

We are social creatures who rely on one another. We descended from chimps and still share a portion of the human brain: the limbic system. This part of the brain is in charge of our desire to be with, around, and connected to others. When we are with our “troop,” we experience feelings of safety and happiness.

We risk becoming socially isolated if we do not become aware of, develop, and maintain our social well-being. This is not the same as choosing to spend some time alone to enjoy solitude. Loneliness can be extremely damaging as a result of social isolation. Loneliness, in fact, can be as harmful as smoking 15 cigarettes per day.

HOW TO PRACTICE SOCIAL WELLNESS AND ITS BENEFITS

According to research, people who are socially active have a higher life expectancy, a slower decline in mental and physical health, and a lower risk of chronic conditions such as depression and high blood pressure. Loneliness can lead to depression and even exacerbate confusion, so maintaining social contact with family and friends is essential for maintaining self-esteem and staying cognitively stimulated. Remember that this applies to your loved one just as much as it does to you.

Join a group – Joining a group allows you to expand your social network by meeting people who share your interests.

Volunteer – Volunteering has numerous advantages. For one thing, you’re freely sharing your time and talents, which is rewarding. And interacting with others through volunteering significantly contributes to social wellness.

Concentrate on the four-legged – Efforts to improve social wellness do not have to be limited to interactions with humans. Being a pet parent has been shown in scientific studies to reduce stress and thus improve heart health.

Phone Calls: There is nothing more convenient than picking up the phone and talking with a friend or family member. It can help lift your spirits while also allowing you to interact with someone you might not be able to see in person otherwise.

Letters: Writing to loved ones can be a nostalgic trip back in time.