Nollywood experts advocate fair contracts, professionalism in casting

Nollywood practitioners at the third annual event of The Annual Film Mischief spoke on the significance of contracts in establishing a fair and respectful working environment in the Nigerian film industry.

During the panel session titled ‘Sustaining Nollywood’s Future Beyond Casting and Contracts,’ industry experts such as Mautin Tairu, film executive and talent manager; Winnie Okpapi, Nollywood talent manager; Demi Banwo, actor and film executive, Omotayo Inakoju, entertainment lawyer; and anchored by Desmond Ekunwe, Nigerian film producer discussed on the intricacies of casting in Nollywood and pointed out the lack of awareness and respect for contracts in the Nigerian film industry and advocates for a more professional approach.

During the session, Inakoju discussed the importance of contracts in the film industry, especially for creatives like scriptwriters, actors, and directors. She also emphasised the need for personalised contracts that protect the rights and interests of all parties involved.

“When it comes to script writing alone, I can mention different types of contracts that relate to only scripts. A script writing service agreement for when you’re hiring someone to write scripts; a script sales agreement for when the script has been written and the writer is looking to sell the script, also we have what is called a Buy-Out agreement for a script that has been turned into film and someone else wants to buy out that work,” Inakoju said.

Inakoju emphasised the importance of using appropriate contract templates, cautioning against downloading generic contracts online, such as using a London law contract for a Nigerian film shoot. She advised customising downloaded templates to fit the specific situation and transaction.

Inakoju also stressed the importance of understanding contract terms, seeking legal advice when needed, and not solely focusing on monetary compensation. While lawyers can draft new contracts, having a pre-existing template can reduce legal fees, as the lawyer would only need to review and adjust it. She also suggests that relying on lawyers without expertise in film law leads to poorly drafted contracts in the industry.

Inakoju encouraged creatives to value their safety and well-being, advising them to leave unsafe working conditions and prioritise their lives over any job.

On casting, Mautin Tairu said that because of the lack of backing from the government, filmmakers have only received funding from private entities, which demands a short timeline to pay back their money with interest. This makes the filmmakers think of balancing production and release dates. Tairu said that the moment a filmmaker begins to find a balance, he/she is ready to compromise on the quality of the film.

Recently, the conversation of Idris Elba being cast to play Okonkwo in Hollywood’s make of Chinua Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ caused widespread criticism about why a Hollywood actor should be playing such an iconic role. Nollywood actors gave their voices on the matter as Bob-Manuel Udokwu, a Nollywood veteran actor, said in an interview with Channels TV, “I don’t have anything against that as an actor, but I think we have people; top class actors in Nigeria who can play that role even better.”

Inakoju, earlier quoted, said executives are backing the project, and the audience has to dance to their tune as they know the best strategy to make the movie adaptation profitable.

Demi Banwo warns actors not to be put in a box when breaking away from casting limitations. He said that even though there is a need for short-term gratification in acting, they need to think of the long-term trajectory goals for their careers and what they want them to look like.

Okpapi spoke on the importance of actors having monologues, and that’s what international companies are looking for. She said her casting company is particular about actors. They push for projects, and as much as they want to push known faces for commercial success, they strive to also introduce new talented faces, which makes for intense auditions.

