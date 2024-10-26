Instagram rivals TikTok with new Spotify feature

Instagram has rolled out a Spotify integration, enabling users to save songs they discover on the social media platform directly to their Spotify accounts.

Instagram’s new Spotify integration allows users to save songs instantly to their Spotify “Liked Songs” playlist. Once a user’s Spotify account is linked to their Instagram profile, the process is simple. This feature is available to both iOS and Android users and is being rolled out globally, ensuring music lovers worldwide can enjoy this enhanced music discovery experience.

Instagram’s move comes as the platform seeks to keep pace with its rival, TikTok, which introduced a similar “Add to Music App” feature almost a year ago. TikTok’s integration currently supports multiple streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, giving users more flexibility in their music choices.

Read also: Spotify hikes fee to N1,300/month on weaker naira

TikTok recently expanded its music integration capabilities further by partnering with Melon, a popular streaming service in South Korea owned by Kakao Entertainment. This strategic move strengthens TikTok’s position as a music discovery platform and highlights the growing importance of music integration in social media.

Instagram’s latest update builds on its existing relationship with Spotify. The two companies have previously collaborated on a feature that allowed users to share their Spotify listening activity through Instagram’s Notes feature, demonstrating their commitment to enhancing the music experience for their users.

A Spotify spokesperson said, “At Spotify, we’re always looking for new ways to create a deeper connection between artists and fans, and with this Instagram integration, we’re introducing new ways for users to discover more of their favourite artists and tracks.”

While Instagram’s integration currently supports only Spotify, it could pave the way for future partnerships with other streaming services, potentially matching TikTok’s extensive music integration network. This would give users more choices and solidify Instagram’s position as a go-to platform for music discovery and sharing.

