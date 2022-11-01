Nollywood actor opens up on role in ‘Ije Awele’

Jide Kene, a Nollywood actor who played the protagonist character in the new film named ‘Ije Awele’ produced by Victoria Nwogu, has spoken up about his experiences during filming and why he chose the job.

Kene, also known as Swanky JKA portrayed “Dubem,” a guy who, by chance, was assigned the task of nursing a traumatised, mistreated woman (Victoria Nwogu) back to believing that life is still beautiful after a difficult childhood, all while facing his own demons.

“I didn’t give it much thought as I always enjoy new experiences,” he said. “I adored my character, Dubem. Dubem served as a maturity yardstick for me, I admire guys who battle for love and never give up. He did get in trouble, but never say never,” he explained.

Kene, in revealing his impression after reading the screenplay stated the film was a story that advocated for change. He also said that the cast was a mix of Old School Nollywood powerhouses and budding Nollywood stars, and the result was a masterclass in production. Jide Kene also speaks about the cast.

“To be honest, I adore the mix, both in terms of cross-cultural marriages. Something Nollywood does well without thoroughly researching. The legends on this one truly did bring it back home. I also adored the lead actress. “It was refreshing to witness someone who was simply reacting and not attempting to be of a certain cut,” he added.

Ije Awélé is a narrative about a girl who has been molested by her father since she was six years old. She discovers in her later years that her mother has known all along and has been giving her contraception, covering up for her father in order to save the family name.

This leaves the young girl feeling primarily betrayed and prompts her to seek explanations, because “how can a mother do this to her own child?!! Along the journey, she finds love and discovers more secrets. In the end, she finds fulfilment and overcomes the abuse and wrath.

The film’s cast includes iconic musician Onyeka Onwenu, veteran actor Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Ejike Asiegbu, Ngozi Nwosu, and others.

Emeka Nwokocha is the executive producer of the movie.

Jide Kene is well recognised for his roles as Nnamdi Okeke in Living in Bondage: Breaking Free and Neo in Trace TV’s university drama series Crazy, Lovely, Cool, among others.