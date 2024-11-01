Nile Group gains royal support through partnership with Ooni of Ife’s Ojaja Cinemas

L-R: Moses Babatope, CEO Nile Group; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi; Biola Sokenu, COO of Nile Group and Olori Ronke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi at the ceremonial signing event for Ojaja Cinemas

Nile Cinemas has signed a landmark management agreement with Ooni of Ife, to manage Ojaja Cinemas. The Ooni envisions deploying 1,000 screens across Nigeria over the next five years, beginning with sites in Ile-Ife, Akure, and Lagos.

Nile Cinemas officially assumed operations for Ojaja Cinemas following a ceremonial signing on October 29, 2024, attended by the Ooni and his wife, Olori Ronke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi.

At the event, according to a statement, the Ooni of Ife emphasized the project’s importance in creating employment for Nigerian youth through the development of his 1,000-acre Ojaja Film and Talent City. He noted, “I am not an expert, but I am using my platform as a monarch to create employment for Nigeria’s young and growing population. We cannot rely solely on the government, and that’s why I decided to establish the Ojaja Film and Talent City on 1,000 acres.”

The Ojaja Film and Talent City in Ile-Ife was commissioned on October 17, 2024, by former Minister of Works and former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, alongside Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The Ooni expressed confidence in Nile’s leadership: “Thanks to Moses Babatope, formerly of FilmOne, who helped revolutionize the film industry. They brought a fresh perspective, and I am confident in his expertise.”

Moses Babatope, CEO of Nile Group, highlighted the partnership’s transformative vision, stating: “We are building an entertainment ecosystem that will redefine how Nigerians experience cinema. Our vision extends beyond traditional cinema management to creating multiple revenue streams through strategic partnerships, premium experiences, and innovative content distribution. We’re paving the way for Nigerian cinema to not only meet but set global standards. This is the paradigm shift our industry has been waiting for, and Nile is ready to lead with major investments in technology, talent, and infrastructure.”

Nile key executives in attendance included Biola Sokenu, COO of Nile Group; Bukky George Taylor, VP of Nile X Luxury Cinema; and Olalekan Oginni, Group Real Estate and Business Development Director.

The partnership includes immediate management of Ojaja Cinemas’ Ile-Ife and Akure locations, which will introduce premium viewing experiences and innovative content distribution systems.

Additionally, Nile is expanding by incorporating THC Cinemax Ogba and Royal Roots Ikota into the Nile Cinema Chain, positioning it to become the fifth-largest cinema chain in West Africa by December 2024 with four operational locations.

Uzamat Akinbile Yussuf, former Commissioner for Arts and Tourism, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: “The integration of THC Cinemax into the Nile Cinema Chain is a strategic alignment of our vision for entertainment innovation in Nigeria.”

Greg Odutayo of Royal Roots Cinema also voiced his confidence in Nile Group, affirming, “We trust Nile to deliver a world-class entertainment experience for Nigerians.”

Share