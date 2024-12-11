Nigeria’s top 5 chocolatiers driving innovation

These chocolatiers are not only expanding Nigeria’s local chocolate industry but also promoting the use of indigenous flavours and sustainable practices.

Loom Craft Chocolate

Founded by Uzoamaka Igweike in 2017, Loom Craft Chocolate offers over 20 flavours infused with local ingredients such as ginger, cashew, and coffee. Sourcing their cocoa from Ondo, Osun, Edo, and Cross River states, they focus on bean-to-bar production. Popular offerings include 55 per cent and 70 per cent dark chocolates and unique flavours like Spiced Black Coffee Chocolate. Their bars range from ₦1,500 to ₦1,800 per piece. Their commitment to quality ensures demand stays strong, with production running six days a week.

Loshes Chocolate

Founded in 2015 by Femi Oyedipe, Loshes Chocolate is known for ethical and preservative-free bean-to-bar production. They source their cocoa primarily from Oyo and Ondo states. The brand offers flavours such as Milk Chocolate with Orange Pulp and collections priced between ₦1,400 and ₦30,000. Their products, which are available online and in stores nationwide, are especially popular during festive seasons due to their gift-ready collections.

Pod Chocolates

Launched by Moji Aina in 2018, Pod Chocolates emphasises unique, Nigerian-inspired flavours like Zobo (Hibiscus) Chocolate and Jollof-inspired bars. They also host chocolate-tasting events and team-building workshops. Gift boxes and bars range from ₦1,500 to ₦15,000. Their innovative approach helps create a niche market, particularly during the holidays.

Dùne Chocolate

This brand, known for its affordable minibars (starting at ₦30), focuses on empowering cocoa farmers in Ondo State. They produce a range of chocolates, including Milk Chocolate and 77 per cent Dark Chocolate. Their festive packaging and affordability make them a go-to for mass-market gifting during Christmas.

Kwey’s Confectionery

Specialising in premium handcrafted chocolates, Kwey’s Confectionery offers a diverse range of flavours like Dark Chocolate with Sea Salt and Milk Chocolate with Almonds. Their products are positioned for both individual consumers and corporate gifting, making them a popular choice for the holiday season.

Industry Trends and Statistics

Nigeria ranks as the 4th largest cocoa producer globally, yet local chocolate production is still emerging.

Despite exporting much of its cocoa, the artisanal market is growing, driven by entrepreneurs leveraging locally sourced ingredients to create globally competitive products.

Brands like these are buoyed by festive seasons like Christmas, when demand for gift-ready collections increases significantly, boosting sales volumes by as much as 30-40 per cent.

