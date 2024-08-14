Nigeria’s daily Spotify streams hits record 13 million

Nigeria’s daily Spotify streams rose to 13.49 million, according to data from Spotify Stat.

The platform dedicated to tracking music data and Spotify trends revealed that the top 200 songs on Nigeria’s Spotify Chart on August 9, 2024, amassed 13,498,109 streams, a new all-time high.

This achievement places Nigeria among a group of countries that have witnessed their daily top 200 songs surpass 10 million streams in a single day. As the 29th country to join this elite club, Nigeria solidified its position as a major player in the global music streaming landscape.

The surge in streaming activity reflects the growing popularity of Nigerian music both domestically and internationally. With a vibrant and diverse music scene, the country has produced talented artists across various genres.

While the overall streaming numbers were impressive, individual tracks also made significant contributions. Asake’s latest album ‘Lungu Boy’ garnered 5.8 million streams on its first day on the Spotify counter. This became the biggest first-day stream for a Nigerian album on Spotify.

The success of ‘Lungu Boy’ and other popular tracks underscored how listeners engaged with a wide range of artists and genres, contributing to the overall growth of the streaming market.

Industry experts and analysts are optimistic about the future of music streaming in Nigeria. They noted that increased internet penetration and smartphone adoption have improved streaming platform access.

They also highlighted that the country’s youthful and tech-savvy population will continue to fuel the sector’s growth.

However, music analysts are clamouring for investment in the industry, for the rise of homegrown streaming services, and to boost music production and distribution infrastructure.