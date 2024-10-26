Nigerian sports journalist aims for world’s longest interview record

Toyin Eleniyan, a sports journalist and Super Sports TV presenter, is attempting to join the list of successful Nigerians to break a world record. Tagged ‘Nigeria Amplified with Toyin,’ Eleniyan attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the longest interview using the medium to share the value and the stories of successful Nigerians worldwide.

Toyin told BusinessDay that hearing these stories from Nigerians who have achieved success “gives inspiration and motivation to those who are perhaps not in that place.”

Set to take place at the Wings Tower in Victoria Island Lagos, Toyin is attempting to break three records simultaneously. The current record for the most interviews in 24 hours is 173 people, and the record for the most interviews in 12 hours is 43 people. Toyin notes that breaking these records will be a test of endurance.

In March 2024, Chizoba Kronborg made history by conducting the longest interviewing marathon in Marbella, Spain, which lasted 55 hours. Toyin is attempting to break that record to 64 hours, which commemorates the number of years Nigeria’s independence has been celebrated every year on October 1st.

Toyin aims to highlight exceptional individuals like Olurotimi Badero, the world’s sole heart surgeon and nephrologist; a 20-year-old Anambra entrepreneur who earned over a million dollars selling locally manufactured drones; and Bibiana Okoli, a blind woman who completed her PhD.

Her interview lineup includes celebrities from entertainment, sports, finance, and other sectors.

As part of her preparation, Toyin said part of her routine is to walk at least ten kilometres a day. In doing so daily she gets to meet with a lot of the roadside guys who, after having little conversations with them, realised that many of them who found themselves on the streets all hopes and dreams, but life isn’t necessarily kind to everybody, and some people don’t have the personal drive to ascend above their situation.

Toyin explained that the marathon rules allow for a five-minute rest break for every completed hour of interviewing. These breaks can be accumulated, so six consecutive hours of interviews would earn a 30-minute break, and 12 consecutive hours would earn a one-hour break. She is adhering to the guidelines set for the longest interview record, which focuses on the total number of interviews completed within the 12-hour and 24-hour timeframes.

Toyin acknowledged that maintaining focus during long interviews is challenging. To address this, she has carefully selected guests she is genuinely interested in, which helps maintain her engagement. She also plans for longer conversations with some guests, such as the Governor, by aiming for 250 interviews, allowing a buffer of 50 interviews for flexibility. Toyin has also practiced staying awake for three days as part of her preparation.

When asked about how she can handle guests who are coming for the night, Toyin said some of her guests have asked to be given night slots. Also, she can use that time to interview Nigerians in diaspora who are in a different time zone and will be awake to grant her those interview sessions during the night in Nigeria.

