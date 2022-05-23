Nigerian Idol season 7 winner takes home N100 million grand price

After a night of electrifying music performances, 21-year-old Progress Chukwuyem emerged the winner of Nigerian Idol season 7 taking home a whooping N100 million grand prize.

The Delta state-born singer edged out opponent Zadok on the final day from over 45 million votes recorded according to show host IK Osakioduwa. He also mentioned that over the course of the show over 200 million votes were recorded in the nine weeks period the show aired.

A cash prize of N30 million, a brand new SUV, a Bigi branded refrigerator and a year’s supply of Bigi drinks are all part of the prizes Progress took home. The singer will also get a recording deal of an Extended Play and a music video, a weekend getaway from TravelBeta, and DStv Explora with a 12-month premium subscription.

The night saw performances from the host and judges together with the top 12 Nigerian Idols, Nigerian veteran singer and songwriter D’banj who performed two of his biggest songs ‘Emergency’ and ‘I’m on top of the world’.

The two finalists Progress and Zadok were electrifying, performing on stage pop songs, Ariana Grande’s ‘Bang Bang’ and Whitney Houston’s ‘I wanna dance with somebody’ respectively. Thereafter the singers got on stage to perform a song titled ‘I got my answers’ a song originally written by D’Banj.

Kingdom Krose, the winner of Nigerian Idol Season 6, performed his new single ‘Fathers Got It All’ with the top 12 contestants.