NFVCB trains University students in capacity building

Shaibu Husseini, Executive Director, NFVCB

Few days ago, Dr Shaibu Husseini, the Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board declared a two-day interactive session and capacity building event open for youths and undergraduates from five various higher institutions of learning in Lagos Nigeria.

The participating youths were drawn from University of Lagos, UNILAG; Yaba College of Technology, YABATECH; Lagos State University, LASU; Trinity University; and the Lagos State University of Science and Technology.

The opening ceremony had the keynote remarks delivered by Julie McKay, Public Affairs Officer, US Consulate, Lagos.

In her remark, McKay stressed that people are paying more attention to African creatives – films and music – especially Nigeria.

Speaking directly to the university undergrads, she said, “Many people are paying more attention to African creatives – films and music – especially Nigeria. I believe the next OSCAR winner might come from this room here in Nigeria.”

“The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in September that “Accurate information is vital to the health of any democracy. It helps citizens understand the issues and effects – and events that are affecting their lives. It empowers them to engage meaningfully in their communities, their country, and the world. When state or non-state actors spread disinformation, material deliberately meant to deceive or divide our public, they attack the very foundations of our free and open society.”

Dr Husseini, on his part, urged the participating students to listen and endeavour to use the opportunity to learn and evolve their talents while meeting with industry experts.

“Being a lecturer, a journalist, dancer and creative, I have always wanted capacity building for students and I have always yearned for more of this forum for talented students to learn and build on their imbued talents. I am most grateful to the industry experts that decided to do this and walk on this journey with us as well as the participating students,” the NFVCB Executive Director said.

