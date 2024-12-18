NFVCB to Launch Film Industry Lab in 2025

The National Film & Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has announced plans to launch a producers, exhibitors, and distributors lab in the first quarter of 2025.

Shaibu Husseini, Executive Director, National Film & Video Censors Board (NFVCB) during the 6th annual Nollywood Creative Mind Forum said the initiative aims to boost collaboration, professionalism, and knowledge sharing within the Nigerian film industry and is part of the NFVCB’s commitment to supporting filmmakers through capacity-building programs and workshops.

Husseini in his speech said that the NCMF has created a veritable platform for strengthening the Nollywood community through networking and collaboration and has also facilitated partnerships and collaborations between Nollywood creatives and industry stakeholders.

Husseini spoke on the significant role of filmmakers as custodians of culture and values, highlighting the industry’s responsibility to inspire, educate, and entertain. He acknowledged Nollywood’s tremendous growth in recent years, marked by increased production quality, audience engagement, and global recognition. The industry has seen a surge in box office revenue and ticket sales, driven by filmmakers’ commitment to improving storytelling and production.

However, Husseini stressed the need for further improvement in storytelling and production quality. He advocated for professionalism, adherence to industry standards, and ethical guidelines. Additionally, he encouraged innovation and collaboration among filmmakers, citing the success of “The Wedding Party” as a prime example of collaborative filmmaking.

He asked industry professionals to set ego aside for the greater good of the growth of Nollywood.

Husseini announced that the upcoming producers’ lab will feature both foreign experts and successful Nigerian filmmakers who will share their expertise on production, exhibition, and distribution. “We are going to have our champions who have done it and succeeded come to talk to us about how to effectively produce, how to navigate the world of exhibition, and also the world of distribution,” he said.

While the Censors Board cannot directly provide funding, Husseini explained their role in facilitating access to funding and investment opportunities. “We can provide endorsements, we can provide letters of guarantee to whoever that you need to invest in what you are doing,” he said.

He cited an example where the board supported a cinema company’s expansion by providing a letter of guarantee and advocating for import waivers from the Ministry of Finance. Husseini highlighted the board’s commitment to supporting the industry’s growth through such initiatives.

Husseini also revealed plans for facilitation of international collaboration and partnerships through a major film and exhibition market that will be established in Lagos in 2026.

“We’re going to have a film and exhibition market… We are always running abroad to go to their own market. Let’s bring them here,” he stated, stating the goal of creating opportunities for the local industry. Despite suggestions to host the event in Abuja, Husseini affirmed that it would be held in Lagos, recognising it as the hub of business activity.

Husseini urged the industry to continue “pushing the boundaries of creativity, innovation, and excellence,” while assuring that the National Film and Video Censors Board, under the supervision of the Honorable Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, is committed to balancing creativity with their role as classifiers.

He said that the board is actively working to update their classification system, stating, “We are working 24 hours with the Honorable Minister to ensure that our bill comes out. And by the time it comes out, you will not see censor in the world, but you will see the National Film and Video Classification Commission of Nigeria.”

Share