Naira Marley, Sam Larry sue Police, magistrate for N40 million

Abdulazeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, a Nigerian Afrobeats singer, and Samson Eletu, also known as Sam Larry, a Lagos socialite, have filed a basic rights lawsuit to contest their prolonged incarceration in connection with the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

The Police and Lagos magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun, who ordered Naira Marley and Sam Larry’s remand in Police custody for 21 days, were named as defendants in the lawsuit filed before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The duo are requesting N20 million in damages from the accused.

They want the court to rule that their rights were violated by their prolonged incarceration “at the Homicide Section of the Lagos State Police Command, Panti, Yaba, Lagos State since October 4, 2023,” according to the lawsuit they filed through Olalekan Ojo (SAN).

They are also asking for “a court order releasing the applicants forthwith” .

“Their travails started between October 3 and 4, 2023 when they were arrested by the police on the alleged connection of the applicants with the death of one Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad,” the deponents stated in the affidavits attached to their claims.

“On October 4, 2023, the Commissioner of Police requested a 30-day remand order in the Yaba Magistrates’ Court.

“Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun approved the police’s request to remand them for a mere 21 days in police custody.”Since then, Chief Magistrate Olatunbosun’s 21-day remand order has expired on October 26, 2023, and it has not been extended.