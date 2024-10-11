Naija NextGen introduces short films to inspire generation of leaders

L-R: Funke from Luminate; Stephen King, president of Luminate; Toyin Akinniyi, vice president of Luminate; Mbasiti Jesse, actress and Delmwa Deshi-Kura, executive producer of Delmedia Productions, at the launch of Naija NextGen Campaign in Lagos.

Naija NextGen says it is committed to grooming the next generation of leaders and inspiring action around gender roles in politics, responsible use of the digital space, and platform accountability.

According to the organisers, the introduction of short films such as the Naija NextGen campaign is to inspire Nigerian youth, particularly young women, to channel their energy and creativity into community-based initiatives, while actively engaging with the political systems that shape their world.

Speaking at the screening of the campaign in Lagos, Delmwa Deshi-Kura, executive producer of Delmedia Productions, said that the use of short films is a digital strategy that focuses on sparking dialogue across social media platforms and mobilising both physical and digital communities.

Deshi-Kura said that screenings of the media content would serve as catalysts for deeper conversations on breaking down entrenched gender biases, fostering equality in political participation, and challenging the harmful misuse of social media platforms.

“Through these efforts, Naija NextGen aims to inspire young Nigerians, particularly young women, to lead transformational change, while advocating for social media platforms to act responsibly in promoting positive, inclusive narratives” she said.

The campaign, powered by Luminate and produced by Delmedia, is a social impact digital initiative that will unfold over one month, utilising both digital and traditional media to ignite conversations.

She further said that at the heart of the Naija NextGen campaign is a series of short-form media content designed to entertain while sparking meaningful social action. These videos, featuring inspiring stories and powerful calls to action, will be released across various platforms over a four-week window.

She said that by highlighting the need for gender parity and equitable representation in leadership, the campaign advocates for young women and men to take their place in public service and civic life.

Commenting further Deshi-Kura said that the campaign emphasises the responsible use of social media and holds digital platforms accountable for the critical role they play in shaping public discourse and socio-political outcomes.

At the core of the Naija NextGen campaign is the gripping story of four young Nigerians who met at university as members of a political group of underground youth, who harness the power of technology and are aiming to promote change. Now, adults, they are navigating a world rife with inequities but one on the cusp of transformation. With technology and access to information breaking down gender barriers and voter apathy, this generation of social warriors steps forward to influence and disrupt the status quo. Their journey reflects the aspirations of millions of young Nigerians and embodies the campaign’s call to action for greater inclusion, gender balance, and responsible digital engagement.

She noted that the campaign is supported by various youth organisations and civic engagement groups, who share the vision of empowering the next generation of Nigerian leaders while promoting gender equality and responsible digital use.

Their collective support strengthens the campaign’s impact and reaches across communities in Nigeria.

