Austen-Peters joins African filmmakers for AFS film & TV leadership Initiative

Bolanle Austen-Peters, a celebrated filmmaker and CEO, Terra Kulture Lagos, will participate in the American Film Showcase (AFS) Film & TV Leadership Initiative programme across multiple US cities from October 9-23, 2024, alongside her fellow colleagues.

Austen-Peters, whose recent feature films, House of GA’A and Funmilayo, are receiving critical acclaim, looks forward to contributing to the event alongside other distinguished directors, fostering artistic collaboration and cultural exchange.

“As a celebrated lawyer and multi-award-winning film director and producer, I bring a wealth of experience to this prestigious programme,” she enthused.

“My film House of GA’A has earned global recognition, making it to Netflix’s Global Top 10 for indigenous language films. Additionally, my biopic Funmilayo is the highest-grossing biopic in West African cinema history.”

BAP Production, Austen-Peters’ production house, launched itself to fame with theatrical productions like; Saro the Musical and Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, respectively, lauded on international stages for showcasing Nigerian culture.

Her prestigious Terra Academy for the Arts has trained over 24,000 individuals, fostering talent and promoting artistic exchange.

“I eagerly anticipate sharing my insights and learning from fellow participants in this transformative programme,” she added, expressing gratitude for the opportunity.

