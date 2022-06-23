Music industry heavyweights gather for music business conference

Make Music Nigeria hosted its annual Music Business Conference for Lagos on June 16, 2022 at The Red Carpet Hall, Victoria Island featuring some of the best and brightest from the industry as panelists and moderators. The host was Max FM’s Adebola ‘Debbie’ Ajiboye.

The conference, which is now in its 4th consecutive year, is part of the lineup of events for Make Music Lagos 2022, the flagship Make Music Day celebration in Nigeria, which is hosted in commemoration of World Music Day; June 21.

According to Adeola Akinyemi, team lead, Make Music Nigeria, “The Music Business Conference has evolved to become one of the major highlights of the Make Music Day celebrations, especially in Lagos, which is the hub of the industry. Moreover, it has become a forum for open and in depth conversations about maximizing opportunities within the music industry.

This edition of the conference was aptly themed “Securing the Bag” because of its special focus on finance, and it featured two star-studded panels made up of five panelists and a moderator respectively.

The first panel was the “Monetizing Your Music Panel” which had Chioma Onuchukwu (TuneCore), Gem Uduma (Universal Music), Ekunwe Edward (Mavin Records), Ogaga Sakpaide (Brother’s Records) and Mobolaji Caxton-Martins (Slice Media) as panelists with Akinyemi Ayinoluwa (HighTower Solicitors and Advocates) as the moderator.

The second panel was “Wealth Creation Beyond Music” and it featured Emmanuel Babalola (Bundle), Edi Lawani (Showbiz Network Services), Shola Adeyinka (FundBae), Paul Okeugo (Chocolate City Group), and Vector “Olanrewaju Ogunmefun (Music Artiste) as panelists, while moderating was by Schullz “Sola Mogaji” (Classic FM). The discussions on the panel ranged from NFTs to Crypto to traditional investment.

Besides the panels, another major highlight of the event was the Legal Clinic, which was convened by Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) to provide insights on copyrights, intellectual properties and contracts, in addition to one-on-one legal sessions.

The weeklong celebration of Make Music Lagos 2022 continues with other exciting events such as the Pop Up worship concert, various concerts around Lagos and the final shutdown concert will be on June 26, 2022 at Muri Okunola Park, Lagos.

Make Music Nigeria (Make Music Lagos) is a member of the Make Music Alliance (the global body promoting the World Music Day with headquarters in New York. The organising partners for 2022 are; Showgear, Zannoza Entertainment, IPC Events, Schullz66, and IMPREVA with collaborators such as Bolutife Awakan, Creative Cultura Media and Alien Nation, while the supporters include TuneCore and Slice Media.