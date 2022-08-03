MultiChoice launched a new channel on DStv

Multichoice has announced the launch of an additional DStv channel, “News Central” on Monday, August 1, 2022.

According to Busola Tejumola, The Executive Head, Content & Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice Nigeria, said Dstv customers will enjoy more robust coverage as Multichoice launches ‘News Central’.

“News Central, which will take on the DStv channel 422 space, is being added to all the DStv packages to ensure that customers can get a full range of narratives about every event in the continent,” she said.

In addition, she said, the brand new channel is a 24-hour news platform focusing on genuine and accurate storytelling. It will be available to DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Access, Yanga, and Confam audiences.

Tejumola noted that ‘News Central’ is a 24-hour-a-day, seven days a week news channel on television, web, and mobile. The channel puts authentic storytelling at the heart of sharing experiences and engaging the audience with news and related factual content; politics, business, sports, nature, eco-diversity, beauty, and inspiring features as enabled by digital technology.

“We are always looking for newer ways to provide our customers with the best content and entertainment. We believe that they will find ‘News Central’ a welcome addition to our bouquet of channels.

“News Central will give our customers a multifaceted, competitive channel offering that will tell the best of our untold Nigerian stories alongside verified, factual news about political and social events on the continent,” she said.

Rosemary Afolahan, Head of Commercial, News Central Media Ltd, said, “as a premium African news brand, we are focused on telling African stories with honesty, dignity, and respect to change the single-minded narrative of the continent.

“We believe that for the true story of Africa to be told, it must be told with African voices and from an African perspective. Our audience is first and primarily Africans with a focus on some certain key markets”.

She further said they are excited to launch DSTV, a platform that they believe will help further drive their vision to become the most respected media brand in Africa.

“Our audience can be rest assured that they will get trustworthy African stories on News Central and also a state-of-the-art hub for a creative and media business ecosystem based in the heart of Lagos.

“To maintain the status of a medium of trust, News Central invests sufficiently in each story, taking the time to ensure that news, documentaries, and other essential informative materials are factual and easy to understand, ” she said.