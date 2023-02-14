MTN sends Valentine love to Airtel

In the spirit of love, MTN Nigeria network has celebrated Valentine’s with Airtel Nigeria Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

The telecommunication giant on its Instagram page said, “Happy Valentine’s Day @airtelnigeria.

In response to the comment, Airtel Nigeria said, “WE FEEL IT TOO, So @mtnng, what are we doing today?

9Mobile also posted saying “ Wahala for who no get valentine”

Here are some comments from the network fans.

Dinachi commented “Collaboration over competition”

Cardee commented “Ordinary network has found the love of their life”

Tola commented “ why only airtel? What about the other networks?”

Sunnex commented “The idea is about sharing love, Nothing to lose here just some high level mature show of love”