Most Nigerians don’t want justice for Mohbad – Omokri

Reno Omokri, a social activist, has said the majority of Nigerians do not support getting justice for musician Ilerioluwa Aloba alias Mohbad.

Omokri said that Nigerians desire “mob justice” against specific individuals they find questionable due to the death of Mohbad who passed away on September 12, from unknown circumstances.

According to a post on X, Omokri stated, ‘’Many Nigerians actually do not want #JusticeForMohBad. What they want is mob Justice against identified people they don’t like.

“To them, Justice for MohBad means that it just must be a certain person or persons. I am really feeling sorry for the @PoliceNG.

“If their report clears certain persons, some people will insist they have been bribed or otherwise compromised. They don’t want an investigation. They want an inquisition.”

Sam Larry, a well-known event promoter, had been detained by the police in the meantime as they work to solve the mystery surrounding the singer’s death.

Omokri asserted that, despite any police report exonerating certain entertainers believes to be connected to Mohbad’s death, some Nigerians will dispute it.