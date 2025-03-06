Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo has slammed Martins Vincent Otse also known as VeryDarkMan (VDM) a social activist, to a High Court in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, demanding N1.1bn in damages over “defamatory” social media posts made against her person by the blogger in the contract dispute and alleged diversion of $345,000 involving her former record label boss, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu also known as Eezee Tee.

The lawsuit has on the order of the court directed the VDM to pay to the Claimant the Sum of N1,000,000,000.00 (One Billion Naira) only as General Damages for defamation, the Sum of N100,000,000.00 (One Hundred Million Naira) only as Punitive and Aggravated Damages for the grossly defamatory statement, the sum of N25,000,000.00 (Twenty-Five Million Naira) as the cost of this suit and for VDM to pay 10 percent on the judgment sum per annum until final liquidation of the judgment sum by the Defendant.

In the suit filed by Pelumi Olajengbesi, Chinwo’s lawyer, the singer demanded that VDM delete, retract and tender an apology for all the “false” and “defamatory” social media posts he made against her person and her brand in the contractual dispute.

According to reports Chinwo has submitted to the court all documents and evidence to establish that all that very dark man has been saying is false.

Olajengbesi told the court that the VDM’s videos and posts are false and have caused significant harm to the Chinwo’s public image, reputation, professional standing and emotional well-being.

VDM made the posts on his social media handles on 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 12th and 17th February 2025 accusing Chinwo of going behind the record label to attend shows, collecting gigs and was not remitting money to the record label.

In later videos he connected the dots that ties Chinwo and her husband to the prosecutors assigned with the case between Chinwo and her label boss Eezee Tee. He mentioned that Rotimi Oyedepo the EFCC prosecutor on the case between Chinwo and Eezee Tee and Michael Nzekwe the EFCC Zonal commander are pastors in branches of Redeemed Christian Church in Ilorin and have invited Pastor Blessed, Chinwo’s husband for events. He claimed that these connections might bring favouritism to the case involving both Chinwo and her former label boss.

