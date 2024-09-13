Melinda Gates says Chimamanda Adichie among women redefining philanthropy

Nigerian literary icon Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been recognised by philanthropist Melinda French Gates as one of six women reshaping the global landscape of charitable giving.

French Gates, in a recent Vanity Fair exclusive, celebrated Adichie and other remarkable women for their diverse and impactful contributions.

Chimamanda, celebrated for her powerful storytelling, is fostering the next generation of African writers through her Purple Hibiscus Trust Workshop. “Growing up, I don’t know that I would be the person I am without books,” she noted. French Gates echoed this sentiment, highlighting Chimamanda’s ability to inspire through her own narrative and empower others to share theirs.

The list also features supermodel Karlie Kloss, whose coding camp, Kode With Klossy, is equipping thousands of young people with essential skills for the tech industry. Other honorees include Zimbabwean social entrepreneur Tsitsi Masiyiwa, Spanx founder Sara Blakely, nonprofit leader Cari Tuna, and entrepreneur Anne Wojcicki.

French Gates, who recently gained full control over her vast resources, expressed her admiration for the unique vision each woman brings to philanthropy.

According to her, she sees her role, in large part, as a model to others with means: “I’m choosing to give this money away philanthropically, right? I’m not choosing to go put it on something else. I hope people see those bets and say, ‘I want to be part of that’ or ‘Oh, that’s possible’ or ‘Let me go do this in my own area.’”

As women increasingly gain financial influence and economic power just like Melinda French Gates and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, their impact on charitable giving is poised to grow exponentially.

