Musa Ahmed Mohammed, the current accountant general of Nasarawa State, has dedicated his life to serving humanity.

A seasoned politician and philanthropist, Mohammed has made a significant impact in Nasarawa State and beyond.

His journey to the top began in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where he served for several years before resigning in 2007.

Mohammed’s desire to make a difference in his home state led him to contest for the member representing Nasarawa Local Government in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

His leadership qualities and vision earned him the respect and admiration of his peers, and he was elected Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly from 2007 to 2015.

As Speaker, Mohammed played a crucial role in shaping the state’s legislative agenda and ensuring the passage of bills that benefited the people of Nasarawa State.

His commitment to philanthropy is evident in his numerous charitable endeavors where has helped countless individuals and communities, providing support and resources to those in need.

Mohammed’s selflessness and generosity have earned him widespread recognition and praise.

He is widely regarded as a role model and inspiration to many, particularly in Nasarawa State.

As the leader of the APC in Nasarawa Local Government, Mohammed who holds the title of the Barade of Nasarawa continues to play a vital role in shaping the political landscape of the state.

His dedication to the development of Nasarawa State is unwavering, and he has worked tirelessly to ensure that the state reaches its full potential through his support to his boss, Governor Abdulahi Sule.

Barade’s achievements are a testament to his hard work and dedication, and he continues to be a beacon of hope for many.

Despite his many accomplishments, Mohammed remains humble and grounded, always willing to listen and learn from others.

His door is always open to those seeking advice or assistance, and he has earned a reputation as a mentor and father figure to many.

His legacy will undoubtedly be remembered for generations to come, and his impact on Nasarawa State will continue to be felt for many years.

As a devoted follower of Governor Abdulahi A. Sule, Mohammed has always sought to emulate the governor’s example.

Barade’s commitment to service and philanthropy is a testament to the power of leadership and the impact one person can have on the lives of others.

Through his work, the Rt. Hon. has demonstrated that politics and philanthropy can go hand in hand.

Musa Ahmed Mohammed is a shining example of what it means to live a life of service and purpose. His story is a reminder that one person can make a difference, and that together, we can create a better world.

His legacy will continue to inspire and motivate others to strive for greatness. In a world where leaders are often criticised for their actions, Mohammed stands out as a beacon of hope.

Baraden Nasarawa is a true leader, a philanthropist, and a role model.

His selflessness, kindness, and generosity have touched the lives of many.

His impact on Nasarawa State will never be forgotten. Many have saluted Mohammed for his dedication, hard work, and commitment to serving humanity.

His legacy will continue to inspire and motivate others for generations to come. As his achievements and honor are commitment to serving humanity.

The people are grateful for leaders like Mohammed, who inspire the society to be a better place.

Barade is a true hero, and his legacy will continue to inspire and motivate others for generations to come.

Nasarawa residents praise Barade Residents of Nasarawa State, have praised Mohammed for his philosophic life and unwavering support for Governor Abdulahi A. Sule.

“Dr. Mohammed is a shining example of what it means to live a life of service and purpose. His commitment to the development of Nasarawa State is inspiring, and his support for Governor Sule is a testament to his dedication to the well-being of our state,” said John Musa.

Musa praised Mohammed’s philanthropic efforts, saying, “He has helped countless individuals and communities, providing support and resources to those in need. His selflessness and generosity are qualities that we should all strive to emulate.”

Aisha Mubarak said: “Mohammed’s leadership and vision have made a significant impact on our state. As the leader of the APC in Nasarawa Local Government, he has worked tirelessly to ensure that our state reaches its full potential.”

Mubarak also commended Mohammed’s commitment to following in the footsteps of Governor Sule, saying, “His dedication to the governor’s vision is a testament to his loyalty and dedication to our state.”

Mohammed is a true leader and a role model. “His philosophic life and unwavering support for Governor Sule are an inspiration to us all.

“We are grateful for leaders like Dr. Mohammed, who inspire us to be better versions of ourselves. His legacy will continue to inspire and motivate others for generations to come,” Tersue Ageva said.