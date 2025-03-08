Meet the Female CEOs Steering Nigerian Banks

For decades, top leadership positions in the Nigerian banking sector have largely been dominated by men. However, a remarkable shift in recent times has seen the appointment of female CEOs, marking a new era in the industry. These women are not only leading major financial institutions but are also redefining leadership by driving innovation, resilience, and inclusive growth in the sector. Their leadership is shaping Nigeria’s economic landscape and inspiring the next generation of female executives.

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe – Managing Director/CEO, Fidelity Bank

Onyeali-Ikpe, a trained lawyer, became the first female CEO of Fidelity Bank in January 2021 after joining the institution as an Executive Director in 2015. Under her leadership, the bank has undergone a transformation, focusing on innovation and digital banking expansion. She has also spearheaded Fidelity Bank’s international growth, securing approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria to acquire Fidelity Bank UK Limited (formerly Union Bank UK).

Her outstanding leadership has earned her multiple awards, including Banker of the Year 2022, Best Banking CEO Nigeria 2023 (Global Banking & Finance Awards), and recognition among the Top 25 CEOs in Nigeria 2023, BusinessDay Awards.

Yemisi Edun – Managing Director/CEO, FCMB

Edun, a chemistry graduate, made history in 2021 as the first female CEO of First City Monument Bank (FCMB). Prior to her appointment, she served as the Chief Financial Officer. Under her leadership, FCMB has expanded its lending initiatives, particularly supporting women entrepreneurs. Through its SheVentures proposition, the bank has funded over 50,000 women-owned businesses.

In recognition of her contributions, Edun was named Banker of the Year 2023 by Leadership Newspaper for her role in advancing SME financing and positioning FCMB as a key player in businesscredit facilitation.

Nneka Enwereji – CEO, Citibank Nigeria

Nneka Enwereji was appointed CEO of Citibank Nigeria in 2024, bringing with her over 31 years of banking experience spanning Markets, Corporate & Investment Banking, Transaction Services, Risk Management, and Operations. Prior to becoming CEO, she served as Citi’s Head of Global Network Banking (GNB) across the Sub-Saharan Africa sub-cluster.

Adaora Umeoji – CEO, Zenith Bank

Appointed as CEO of Zenith Bank in 2024, Umeoji became the institution’s first female CEO since its inception. She has over 30 years of banking experience, 26 of which have been with Zenith Bank. Before her appointment, she served as the bank’s Deputy Managing Director since 2016, playing a significant role in its growth and operational success.

Oluwatomi Somefun – CEO, Unity Bank

A graduate of English Education, Oluwatomi Somefun has been the CEO of Unity Bank since August 2015, making her one of the longest-serving female bank CEOs in Nigeria. Before assuming this role, she served as an Executive Director overseeing the Lagos and South-West regions.

Yetunde Oni – CEO, Union Bank

Oni, an Economics graduate, was appointed CEO of Union Bank in 2024. She previously made history as the first female CEO of Standard Bank in Sierra Leone. Oni’s banking career spans over three decades, beginning at Prime Merchant Bank in 1991. She later worked at Ecobank Nigeria (1994–2005) as a Relationship Manager before joining Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria in 2005, where she rose through the ranks to lead its Commercial Banking unit in West Africa.

