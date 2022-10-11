Meet leading actors in Lugard The Movie

Movie lovers and enthusiasts in Nigeria and beyond are in for a special treat as Lugard, one of the most anticipated movies of our time, makes its cinema debuton January 13, 2023, with a noble cast of superstar actors like; Zack Orji, Norbert Young, Gabriel Afolayan, Kalu Ikeagwu, Debo Adebayo (Mr Macaroni), Rotimi Salami, and others.

The movie Lugard tells the intriguing story of an intelligent new entrant in a university, who was initiated into a cult due to his intimidating brainpower. After his first assignment, which led to the death of a rival confraternity leader, Lugard’s life is being hunted.

The movie, which was produced by 3 Knights Film in conjunction with B5Films and Monomania Entertainment talks about the need to educate youths of today on the dangers of joining different confraternities in the universities.

Other stars in the movie include; Omowunmi Dada, Chinyere Wilfred, Adeniyi Johnson, Hafeez Oyetoro (Saka), Kehinde Bankole, Laduba Quadri Qidad, Tunji Adeyemo, among others.

Zack Orji is one of Nollywood’s finest actors and like fine wine, he gets better with time. The Libreville-born actor has starred in several movies and he is still pretty much relevant in the industry today largely due to his versatility and dexterity.

Gabriel Afolayan is one of the leading lights in Nollywood. Gabriel is a bundle of talent; he is not only a fantastic actor but a musician of repute. The star actor was born into a family blessed with diverse talents as his late father was an icon in the Nigerian movie space. The University of Ibadan alumnus has starred in blockbuster movies such as Hoodrush, Heroes and Zeros, Okafor’s Law, and most recently Citation and Coming From Insanity.

Kalu Ikeagwu is another popular Nollywood star. The British-Nigerian actor has starred in several box-office hits such as Two Brides & a Baby, Broken, Damage, Lionheart among others. The versatile actor who has starred in more than 40 movies in the last 10 years is the actor you go for when you want substance, he is that and more.

It is one thing to be a veteran, it is another for you to be very good at what you do, that is the story of Norbert Young. Norbert has, no doubt, etched his name in Nollywood Hall of Fame as one of the greatest in that space, whether it is acting in box office movies or in television series, Norbert ticks all these boxes.

Debo Adebayo popularly known as Mr. Macaroni is another star who needs no introduction. Debo rose to prominence when he started out as a social media content curator with comedy skits on Instagram. What people fail to realize is that he is also a very good actor who gives his all on a movie set.