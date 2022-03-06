May7ven, Afroqueen set to release new single

May7ven, United Kingdom-based Nigerian music artiste, who is known as the foremost Afroqueen, has returned to Nigeria, in pursuit of etching her name further on the musical scene where she looms larger than life with her brand of music and unique lifestyle, which over the years have set her apart as a force to be reckoned with globally.

Born Yemisi May Odegbami, to Nigerian former international football star, Segun Odegbami, known as the Mathematician, May, who has styled herself as May7ven, has never hidden her interest in developing and promoting Nigerian music industry and adding value to Nigerian artistes particularly the young and aspiring ones through her work and leveraging on her world acclaim and network to put them and their music on the world stage.

That exactly is partly what has informed her recent homecoming where she is working with one of Nigeria renowned musical outfit, Atunda Entertainment, on the release of her new single in the coming weeks and also collaborating with one of Atunda Entertainment artistes, Sammy Lee, on another music project.

The choice of Atunda Entertainment by her and her team is based not only on the track records of the music outfit, which has its tentacles spread across the world but also on the crucial need to giving back to the society and enriching the lives of Nigerian artistes, which she believes Atunda Entertainment is best suited for.

Atunda Entertainment, which was created by Wanle Akinboboye, president, La Campagne, as an activation of Motherland Beckons, which is at the centre of his Continent Building project, is known for its devotion to discovering young Nigerian and African artistes, nurturing them into stardom by aiding them to become established stars in their music career.

Some of the musical talents discovered, nurtured and launched into the music world by Atunda Entertainment include: Olo Midan Bata, known for her sonorous voice and dexterity on bata drum; Ara Thunder, Nigerian first female potter and Anu, The Lady Ekwe, who is Nigeria’s foremost female percussionist.

May7ven, apart from being a noted entertainer, songwriter, songstress, model, stylist, dancer, promoter, and producer, she is also a fashionista with a unique dress sense, a media personality and owner, entrepreneur as well as sound engineer, building surveyor, and architect.

She started in the music world at a very tender age in the church and at age eight she wrote her first song, Change, which she was prevailed upon to submit to late music icon, Michael Jackson, for his first album. At age 15, she signed a management deal with Ronald in the United Kingdom and ever since has never let off the steam as she dug deeper into the music world and is making a fulfilling career.

She is an acclaimed African R&B/Afrobeats exponent, with her biggest musical influences being Michael Jackson, Fela Kuti, Faith Evans, Usher, Karen Clark and Prince. She is a major part and first female pioneer of the Afrobeats scene, and has paved the way for the resurgence of powerful female artists over the years.

Aside from performing to wide applause on the world stage, releasing a number of songs; singles, albums and EP, she has also garnered a number of accolades and awards for her astounding performances across the globe. In February 2012, May7ven became the first Afrobeats artiste in history after Dbanj to be a super A – listed artiste on UK Mainstream with her single; Ten Ten and follow up single; Hey Mr in early 2013.

May7ven has toured the world; opening up and supporting some of the world’s biggest artistes in concerts such as Akon, Jagged Edge, Joe, BlackStreet, Ginuwine, J.Holiday, Blackeyed Peas, and Blu Canterell including her first sold out headline show in Sweden, Freshuustte and Germany at the Hit Factory.