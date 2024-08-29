Man appeals for help after wife births 11 babies

Yahaya Nafiu, a 56-year-old indigene of Ilorin, Kwara State, is urgently seeking help after his wife, Alake Latoyosi, 54, delivered 11 babies in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

The extraordinary birth occurred in two batches, with the first set of six babies arriving on August 7, followed by five more on August 14.

Despite the joy of welcoming nine healthy children, as two did not survive, Nafiu faces significant financial challenges in caring for his growing family.

He has reached out to the public for support, emphasizing the need for funds to cover medical expenses and the logistics of bringing the children back to Ilorin.

Nafiu expressed his gratitude for the miracle of their birth, which came after a prolonged pregnancy of over three years.

He described the experience as a divine blessing, despite the hardships that now accompany it.

“A few days after the delivery of the first set of children, the mother said she observed strange movement in her stomach, and on getting to the hospital after a scan was carried out, the doctor revealed that she was carrying another set of children, which led them to contact the initial birth attendant where the next set of five babies was delivered”, Nafiu said.

Abdulmumini Abdulmalik, national president of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) has also confirmed the event and called for community support for the family during this challenging time.

“While welcoming the decuplets and congratulating the parents on this uncommon blessing, we rejoice with the Emir of Ilorin, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, during whose reign this glorious history of an Ilorin indigene having decuplets is recorded,” he added.