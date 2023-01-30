Malta to hosts second edition of Nigerian Contemporary Art Exhibition

In a bid to promote African arts all around the world, Malta is set to host the second edition of the Nigerian Contemporary Art Exhibition which would feature over 100 Art Masterpieces from notable Nigerian artists, Curators, and Emerging artists.

Simpli International, a Travel and Tourism company registered in Malta in the European Union has partnered with the Cavalieri Art Hotel Malta and Joseph Barbara World of Arts Malta to actualize this event.

The Exhibition would feature art pieces of the legendary Bruce Onabrakpeya with new artworks from award-winning Nigerian artist, Oswald Anayo Uruakpa. The event would kick off in Malta on the 3rd of March 2023 with an opening ceremony hosted by the President of the Republic of Malta, George Vella. The Exhibition would run for a period of three months till the 30th of May 2023.

Harrison Akadidi, the exhibitions Head of Communications said the event will include a tourism program for visiting Nigerians towards the end of the Exhibition which ends with an Award Show featuring the NCA Presidential Awards, and Dinner. Akadidi also said the Nigerian public and exhibitors would have the opportunity to visit Malta during this event.

Read also: Moriri Art Gallery on unique foods: We want to give the world a taste of Port Harcourt – Chef Tega

This event is open to all Nigerian Artists based in Nigeria or in the Diaspora to take this exclusive opportunity to exhibit and sell their works as the Nigerian Contemporary Art Exhibition would draw more than 4,000 art lovers and buyers from all over Europe to the venue, The Cavalieri Art Hotel Malta. The NCA Exhibition is still accepting artworks from Artists all over Nigeria, and from the diaspora, although all artworks submitted are to be vetted.

The Pre-event hits several states in Nigeria, Starting with Enugu on the 21st of February 2023 at the all-new Tuscana Sports Lounge Arena Enugu.

Bruno Eke, the art promoter of the Nigerian Contemporary Art Exhibition said in a statement that this event is designed as a cultural exchange program, for discovery and an opportunity to share the incredible and timeless art from Nigeria with the world.