“Made in Lagos” leads Nigerian top 10 projects on Billboard chart

Wizkid’s album, “Made in Lagos,” has been the longest-charting Nigerian project on the Billboard World Albums chart, according to the latest data from the music publication We Talk Sounds on their X handle.

The platform unveiled the top 10 longest-charting Nigerian projects on the Billboard World Albums chart, revealing that Wikid’s album has stayed the longest at 137 weeks.

Rema’s “Rave & Roses,” follows closely behind at 103 weeks on the chart. Burna Boy’s discography makes a strong showing with four projects on the list: “Love, Damini” at 63 weeks, “I Told Them…” at 39 weeks, “African Giant” at 36 weeks, and “Twice as Tall” at 12 weeks.

Read also: WizKid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ breaks record as US Best-Selling African Album

Fela Kuti’s legendary influence is also acknowledged, with “The Best of the Black President” securing the fourth spot with 45 weeks on the chart. The inclusion of CKay’s Extended Play, “Ckay the First,” at 41 weeks is a testament of his talent on the record ‘Love Nwantiti’ which blew up during the COVID 19 pandemic year worldwide.

Davido’s “A Good Time” is at 25 weeks, while Asake’s debut album, “Mr Money with the Vibe,” rounded out the top 10 with 15 weeks.