List of Nigerians nominated for 67th Grammy Awards

Tems, the first Nigerian female artiste to win a Grammy in 2023, earned her eighth Grammy nomination for ‘Born in the Wild,’ her debut studio album, which reached No. 3 and spent an impressive 21 weeks on Nigeria’s Official Top 100 Albums Chart. Rema earned his first Grammy nomination with ‘HEIS’, his sophomore project released in July 2024. The album, which debuted at No. 1 on Nigeria’s Official Top 100 Album Charts and held a spot on the chart for 17 weeks, became the first African sophomore album to be nominated in this category.

Tracks from ‘HEIS’ album such as ‘Hehehe’, ‘BENIN BOYS’, and ‘Yayo’ all reached the top 10 on Nigeria’s Official Top 100.

Both Tems and Rema are vying for the Best Global Music Album award alongside global contenders like Ciro Hurtado, Antonio Rey, and Matt B featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Angelique Kidjo, Five-time Grammy Award winner was nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category for ‘Sunlight to My Soul’, which featured he Soweto Gospel Choir. Other artists nominated in this category include former Grammy winner Arooj Aftab, Rocky Dawuni, Masa Takumi, and Jacob Collier.

A Nigerian artist is sure to pick up a win at the upcoming Grammys as the Best African Music Performance category is packed with top Nigerian talent, featuring nominations for Yemi Alade, Asake, Wizkid, Davido, Lojay, Burna Boy, and Tems.

Lojay, who received his first-ever Grammy nomination, collaborated with Davido and Chris Brown on the hit track ‘Sensational’, which spent 23 weeks on Turntable Charts Nigeria Official Single charts peaking at No. 12.

Davido’s marks his fourth Grammy nomination, while Tems secured another nod with ‘Love Me Jeje’ from her ‘Born in the Wild’ album.

Burna Boy, a one-time Grammy winner, received his 11th nomination for ‘Higher’, while Asake also earned his second Grammy nod for ‘MMS’ featuring Wizkik. For Wizkid, this marks his fifth Grammy nomination. Yemi Alade also celebrated a milestone with her first solo Grammy nomination for ‘Tomorrow’.

Full Nominees List for Key African-Inclusive Grammy Categories

Best Global Music Album

‘Alkebulan II’ — Matt B feat. Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

‘Paisajes’ — Ciro Hurtado

‘HEIS’ — Rema

‘Historias De Un Flamenco’ — Antonio Rey

‘Born in the Wild’ — Tems

Best Global Music Performance

“Raat Ki Rani” — Arooj Aftab

“A Rock Somewhere” — Jacob Collier feat. Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal

“Rise” — Rocky Dawuni

“Bemba Colora” — Sheila E. feat. Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar

“Sunlight to My Soul” — Angelique Kidjo feat. Soweto Gospel Choir

“Kashira” — Masa Takumi feat. Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung

Best African Music Performance

“Tomorrow” — Yemi Alade

“MMS” — Asake & Wizkid

“Sensational” — Chris Brown, Davido & Lojay

“Higher” — Burna Boy

“Love Me JeJe” — Tems

