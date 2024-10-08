Nigerian artists eye Grammys, submit best works

Nigerian artists have submitted their works for major categories beyond the traditional African and Global Music categories as the 67th annual Grammy Awards approaches. This move, fueled by their rising global popularity and commercial success, reflects the growing recognition of Afrobeats in the international music scene.

According to IFPI figures, in 2023, Sub-Saharan Africa witnessed a significant surge in recorded music revenues. Artists like Rema, Asake, Ayra Starr, and others who released critically acclaimed albums contributed to this growth.

Following the recent controversy surrounding the global music categories, the Grammys has introduced a new category specifically for Africa: Best African Song and Best African Performance. This move acknowledges the continent’s diverse musical heritage and genres and increasing influence on the global music landscape.

Here are the top Nigerian artists who have submitted their musical bodies of work released under the year of review for nominations at the upcoming Grammy Awards:

Tems

‘Born in The Wild’: Album of the Year, Global Music Album, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

‘Love Me Jeje’: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, African Music Performance, Best Music Video

‘Burning’: Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Song

‘Free Fall’: Best Melodic Rap Performance

‘No 1’: Best African Music Performance

Rema

REMA: Best New Artiste

‘HEIS’: Album of the Year, Best Global Music Album

‘Benin Boys’ ft Shallipopi: Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best African Music Performance, Best Music Video

‘Ozeba’: Best Global Music Performance

Ayra Starr

‘The Year I Turned 21’: Album of the Year, Global Music Album.

‘Bora Bora’: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Global Music Performance.

‘Commas’: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, African Music Performance

‘You’re Hired’: Global Music Performance

‘Hype’: Global Music Performance

‘Big FU’: Pop Duo & Group Performance

Asake

‘Mms’ ft. Wizkid: Best African Music Performance

‘Lungu Boy’: Album of the year

‘Active’ ft Travis Scott: Recording of the Year

Zlatan ‘Bust Down’ ft Asake: Best African Performance

Ayrastar, ‘Goodbye’ ft Asake: Best Music Video

Sarz, Gunna, Asake ‘Happiness’: Best Music Video.

The 2025 GRAMMYs, also known as the 67th Grammy Awards, will take place on Sunday, 2 February 2025, in Los Angeles. The nominations will be announced on Friday, 8 November 2024.

