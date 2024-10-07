Lisabi and three other movies linked to Oyo empire

The Oyo Empire, one of the most powerful and influential Yoruba states in Nigeria, played a significant role in shaping the history, politics, and culture of the region from the 15th to the 19th century.

At its height, the empire’s reach extended across much of modern-day Nigeria, Benin, and parts of Togo, establishing itself as a dominant force in the area. Its sophisticated political structure, economic might, and military power made it a crucial actor in West African history.

By the late 15th century, Oyo had begun to emerge as a regional power.

Its strategic location, close to both the Niger River and the trans-Saharan trade routes, allowed it to grow as a trading hub. The empire gained access to horses from the northern regions, which helped develop its powerful cavalry, a military innovation critical to Oyo’s rise to dominance.

One of the distinguishing features of the Oyo Empire was its intricate and highly organised political system. At the top of the hierarchy was the Alaafin of Oyo, the emperor, who wielded significant power but was not an absolute monarch.

The Alaafin ruled in conjunction with a council of noble elders known as the Oyo Mesi, who acted as checks on the emperor’s power. The Bashorun, head of the Oyo Mesi, was one of the most powerful figures in the empire and could even force the Alaafin to abdicate if his rule was deemed tyrannical or unsuccessful.

This balance of power between the monarchy and the aristocracy ensured stability and prevented autocracy. The structure also allowed for a level of decentralisation, as regional leaders, or Ajele, were appointed by the central government to govern distant provinces and subject states, maintaining Oyo’s influence across a vast territory.

Here are four movies linked to the Oyo Empire

Lisabi: The Uprising

Lisabi is a historical drama based on the legendary Lisabi Rebellion of the late 18th century in Abeokuta it recounts the story of Lisabi Agbongbo Akala, an Egba warrior who led a successful revolt against the oppressive rule of the Oyo Empire.

The story tells of how an Alaafin of the Oyo Empire tasked the Egba people with paying heavy tributes consisting of money and farm produce. But despite their compliance with the tribute demands Oyo soldiers cruelly dealt with them raping young women, and killing anyone who dares to resist their tyranny.

Lisabi, a hardworking farmer witnesses this cruelty and is outraged; he takes it upon himself to lead the Egba people in their fight for justice. He devises a plan for the farmers to work together in a communal farming effort, giving the illusion of unity and compliance to avoid suspicion from the

Oyo forces. However, beneath this facade, Lisabi harbours a greater intention—uniting the Egba people for a full-scale rebellion against their oppressors.

House of Ga’a

House of Ga’a is a historical action drama, set in the 18th century, a period when the Oyo Empire was one of the most powerful states in West Africa.

It recounts the story of Bashorun Ga’a a fearless warrior, a powerful sorcerer and a ruthless kingmaker who headed the Oyomesi, a council that acted as a check on the Alaafin’s power and prevented him from becoming an autocrat.

He became tyrannical and executed several Alaafins who dared to oppose him. He was however betrayed by his brother who gave him up to be killed.

The Woman King

The Woman King is a historical action film about the Agojie, the all-female warrior unit that protected the Dahomey during the 17th to 19th centuries.

The Dahomey Kingdom paid tribute to the Oyo Empire.

However, the Dahomey Kingdom decided to revolt after its citizens were kidnapped and sold as slaves by the Oyo Empire to the Portuguese.

Anikulapo

Anikulapo recounts the story of Saro, who arrived in Oyo as a stranger and decided to take up a job as a traditional textile weaver.

While working as a weaver, he encounters Queen Arolake, the youngest wife of the Alaafin who he begins an illicit affair with. She and Saro fall in love.

As they make plans to elope, word of their affair gets to the king, who sentences Saro to death. Saro is killed but is resurrected by a mythical bird called Akala.

Saro then gains the power to resurrect the dead through a gourd stolen by Arolake, and earns the name, Anikulapo (Aníkúlápó), which means the “one that holds death in his purse.”

