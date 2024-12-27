Light Up Lagos to wrap Up 2024’s Detty December

The Detty December trend, renowned for its vibrant nightlife scene in Lagos, Nigeria, has captivated international superstars, tourists, and Nigerian immigrants who have returned to experience the unique cultural festivities. To culminate this festive period, “Light Up Lagos,” a New Year’s Eve initiative, is set to return for its third edition, promising to deliver a world-class celebration that rivals other renowned global events.

Inspired by world-class celebrations in cities like Dubai and New York, Light Up Lagos combines spectacular fireworks, musical performances, and cultural showcases to create a unique event that captures the spirit of Lagos.

Light Up Lagos 2024/2025 offers a dynamic two-day experience. On December 31st, attendees can witness a fireworks display illuminating the iconic Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, followed by an exclusive VIP After Party at the luxurious Athena Private Beach.

The festivities continue on January 1st with a party at Muri Okunola Park in collaboration with Agbaya Link Up. Guests can enjoy nostalgic games, exciting prizes, and non-stop entertainment. The celebration culminates with a grand concert showcasing top Afrobeats artists, international music sensations, and renowned DJs.

Since its debut in 2022, Light Up Lagos has drawn significant support from the Lagos State Government and key industry leaders.

Light Up Lagos is committed to giving back. A portion of proceeds from the event supports orphanages and vulnerable children across Nigeria, benefiting organisations such as Little Saints Orphanage and Tender Hearts Orphanage among others.

On the sustainability of the initiative’s vision, Dele Debayo Doherty, Founder of Light Up Lagos, said, “Light Up Lagos is more than just an event; it’s a movement that celebrates the resilience, creativity, and vibrancy of African culture. Our goal is to create a New Year’s Eve experience that not only entertains but also unites people from all walks of life, and we’re thrilled to be back for our third year.”

Richard Vaughn CEO Rova Media and the event’s founding partner added: “Organising an event of this scale and significance in Lagos is no small feat, but seeing how far we’ve come is incredibly rewarding. Each year, we grow stronger, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

Share