Lagos set for second edition of ‘entertainment week’ in December

Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL), an ecosystem that showcases African creativity is set for its second edition scheduled for December 13 to 20, 2023 at the Livespot Entertarium in Lagos.

After a successful debut in 2022, the week-long EWL, produced by Livespot360 is an initiative of Livespot Foundation. The EWL aims to attract 15,000 attendees, with a target of reaching over 100 million people, and train over 1,000 industry enthusiasts.

“With EWL our goal has always been impact. With the second edition, we hope to be able to showcase African creativity, facilitate funding for entertainment tech startups, nurture and empower the next generation of entertainment professionals,” Deola Art Alade, co-founder/CEO, Livespot360, stated.

Read also: Livespot360 moves to attract investments to Nigeria, hosts Entertainment Week

According to her, the EWL is a transformative platform that encompasses an 8-day event to celebrate the vibrant world of African entertainment, providing a unique space for collaboration, networking, innovation, and knowledge exchange.

“While the first edition was a success, we’re looking to take things a notch higher by enabling global and local exchange in the industry and push for policies that empower the entertainment community,” Art Alade stated.

The entertainment industry in Africa is experiencing significant growth and transformation, making platforms like EWL even more relevant. The growth is attributed to factors such as the rise of digital platforms, increased investment in local content, and a growing middle class with disposable income for entertainment.

The 2023 EWL will commence with a launch party, before breaking out into panel sessions, keynotes, think tanks, pitch sessions, workshops, masterclasses, movie screenings, brand exhibition area, art installations, networking, a marketplace for local brands and a section for young creators tagged ‘Gen Z Republik’.