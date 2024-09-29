‘Kurunmi’, Ola Rotimi’s play, stages this weekend at Terra Kulture

…As First Bank sponsors drama piece

First Bank, West Africa premier financial institution and financial inclusion services provider, has announced its sponsorship of Kurunmi, a captivating theatrical production that delves into the rich history of the Oyo Kingdom as part of its First@arts initiative to promote the arts, preserve cultural heritage, and provide a platform for creative expression.

The commitment to the performing arts has cemented FirstBank’s position as a driving force in Nigeria’s cultural landscape.

The play, written by Ola Rotimi and set in the Yoruba kingdom of Oyo, follows Kurunmi, a military leader and war general facing internal strife and external threats from imperial powers, particularly the Fulani forces. Kurunmi, known for his martial prowess, becomes a central figure in the conflict, exploring themes of loyalty, betrayal and the clash between tradition and change.

Kurunmi is not only a powerful piece of literature but also a significant contribution to African drama. It addresses historical events, while exploring timeless themes that resonate beyond the specific time and place depicted in the play.

As with many of Ola Rotimi’s works, “Kurunmi” is celebrated for its exploration of complex themes, strong characterizations, and its contribution to the understanding of African history and culture.

Produced by Stage Crafts Studios and Film Production Limited, a theatre and film production company committed to fusing the boundaries of theatre and cinema and directed by Muyideen Oladipupo “LALA”, with a stellar cast including talented actors such as; Olawale Lampejo and Tunji Sotimirin, ‘Kurunmi’, with its compelling narrative, the play promises to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Folake Ani-Mumuney, group head, marketing and corporate communications, First Bank, said, “FirstBank has been a long standing patron of the arts for over 130 years. Our unwavering support has nurtured creativity, fostered unity, and brought out the giant in our artists, solidifying our commitment to the arts and our role as a catalyst for cultural growth.”

According to Gboyega Akosile, the producer, “We are thrilled to partner with First Bank to bring the timeless classic, Kurumi, to the stage. Written by the renowned playwright Ola Rotimi, Kurumi is a seminal work in African literature and theatre, and we are honored to breathe new life into it. This collaboration promises to deliver a truly unforgettable experience for our audience.”

The production is scheduled to take place at the Terra Kulture Arena, Victoria Island, Lagos, from September 28-29, 2024. Showtimes are at 3pm and 6pm on the respective dates.