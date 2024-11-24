Kogi on strategic move to harness tourism potential

Bilikisu Adul and Wanle Akinboboye at the meeting in La Campaigne Beach Resort, Lagos

With its vantage position in the North Central region of Nigeria and boundary with 10 states, Kogi State is the gateway to many possibilities.

From its huge natural resources, diverse cultures and hospitable people, Kogi is the state to beat.

Moreover, with its abundant tourism potential, it is an adventure that awaits visitors anytime of the year.

The foremost of the attractions is the confluence of River Niger and River Benue in Lokoja, the state capital and from which the state derives its billing as the ‘Confluence State’.

Apart from the confluence, Lokoja, with its mountains and undulating terrain is haven for hikers and other adventure junkies.

But Lugard Beach is also a crowd puller, while Mount Patti is a must-climb for visitors and for Nigerian history.

Yet, The World War 1 Cenotaph is besieged by many for its historical accounts on war, the Agbaja Plateau, Eganja Warm Spring, Iron of Liberty, Koton-karfe Cave, among others are reasons to visit the state for tourism.

The state also recognizes the fact that tourism is a vital driver of economic growth and boosts the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of nations and states where it flourishes.

Again, it also recognizes the fact that a thriving tourism industry ensures steady job creation, cultural preservation, and infrastructure development.

Bearing the above in mind, Bilkisu Abdulsalam Ogueyi, general manager, Kogi State Hotels and Tourism, is making efforts and fostering necessary collaborations to grow and optimize the state’s tourism potential.

One of such efforts is the general manager’s recent visit to La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, where she met Wanle Akinboboye, the founder of the premium African-themed beach resort.

Of course, her mission is clear. She is committed to harnessing the state’s rich natural and cultural resources to position Kogi as a top-tier tourism destination in Nigeria.

The choice of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort is due to its success over the years and also because it stands as a testament to the potential of African-themed tourism, which she hopes to replicate in Kogi.

The resort’s location, along Lagos’s coastline, blending the unique elements of beach, forest, and river landscapes to attract global visitors, points to the fact that Kogi can do the same, having such pristine locations in abundance.

Meanwhile, Akinboboye appreciated the general manager’s visit to the resort, while praising Ahmed Usman Ododo, governor of Kogi State, for appointing Bilkisu, whom he described as a competent leader to steer the state’s tourism sector.

Speaking further, Akinboboye described Bilkisu as the right person in the right position, while expressing assuring the general manager and the state government his interest in partnering to help Kogi to develop its tourism assets and maximize their potential.

One the assets discussed at the meeting included the confluence of the Niger and Benue Rivers in Lokoja, which is largely untapped, among other natural treasures.

Also the breathtaking landscape, cultural heritage and historical significance, combine to position the state as a prime destination for tourism investment.

Speaking on the rationale for the visit, Bilkisu noted that it will foster partnership between Kogi State and La Campagne Tropicana, especially tapping on Akinboboye’s innovative tourism offerings and success story to turn the state’s natural beauties into attractions for visitors, for job creation and for boosting investment in the state.

Again she thinks that Akinboboye’s expertise in creating globally competitive tourism experiences could be instrumental in developing riverfront resorts, eco-tourism initiatives, and cultural festivals in the state.

Moreover, the economic benefits of such initiatives are far-reaching as increased tourism will attract local and international visitors, spur revenue generation, and create job opportunities in hospitality, transportation, and other ancillary sectors.

It will also enhance Kogi’s profile as a destination for leisure and cultural exploration, further enriching Nigeria’s tourism portfolio.

With the avowed commitment to develop tourism by Governor Ododo and a professional such as Bilkisu Abdulsalam Ogueyi on the steering, hope truly rises for Kogi tourism.

