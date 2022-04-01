Kizz Daniel: Talented, bankable artiste who has Africa, the world listening

Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, multi-award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats, pop and R&B singer/songwriter, who is professionally known as Kizz Daniel, is the epitome of an all-round entertainer with a magnetic tone. His captivating lyrics, an alluring screen presence and undeniably engaging beats are obviously the irrefutable characteristic of all his songs.

Kizz Daniel, the founder of Fly Boy Inc. a record label, which launched operations in 2017, hails from Ogun State, where he completed the trilogy of his education, eventually graduating with a degree in Water Resources Management and Agrometeorology, in 2013.

Life as this talented artiste knew it completely changed when he released his breakout single ‘Woju’, fresh out of university, in 2014. The instant hit track became an eternal anthem and was nominated the Hottest Single at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards in the same year.

Hot on the heels of the success of his initial single, Kizz Daniel released a follow-up single, “Laye,” another sensational hit in 2015, instantly positioning him as one of the artistes to watch out for in the future. In the same year, Kizz released his first studio album, ‘New Era’ clearing up every remaining sentiment lingering in the mind of music lovers and stakeholders in the music industry.

Cementing his reputation as one of the most incredible young artistes of the time, this enigmatic talent embarked on features and partnerships, working with various heavyweights in the music industry in stellar productions, which led to Kizz releasing his second studio album ‘No Bad Songz’ in 2018; an impressive body of work, which debuted at number 55 on the US iTunes Chart and became number 1 on the World Album Chart within a record-breaking 24 hours of its release.

Moving on, in 2020, the relentless star released his third studio album ‘King of Love’, an impeccable 17-track album that had hit songs such as ‘Pak ’N’ Go’, ‘Boys Are Bad’ among many other incredible songs. Overtime, Kizz Daniel has shown that he is indeed an artiste of many parts when he dabbled into lighthearted comedy skits, revealing his funny and witty side. In 2021, Kizz Daniel released a single titled, ‘Lie’ which has so far, garnered a total of over 50 million streams across all platforms; while its visuals gained four million views on Youtube alone within two weeks of its release.

Since his foray into the limelight in 2015, Kizz Daniel has shown time and time again that he is a generational talent, a musical visionary and an artiste who has an instinctive ear for great sounds proven by his innumerable hits. Kizz Daniel is a true talent, a clean breath of fresh air and is irrefutably wired for sound.

Of course, he has a lot to offer his fans across Africa and the world this year.He urges you to be on the lookout for his works this year.