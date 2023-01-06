Kizz Daniel releases new single ‘Rich Till I Die’ to begin 2023

Kizz Daniel, Nigeria’s afro classic singer that thrilled the global music industry with its masterpieces — ‘BUGA’ and ‘COUGH,’ has released a new single named ‘Rich Till I Die’ alongside its sensational video.

Rich Till I Die, a perfect song to curl up with in a new year, hit the music airwaves on Friday, 6 January 2023 with its release on all digital platforms.

Produced by Reward Beatz and co-produced by Blaise Beatz, the song signals a perfect reflection of hard work, diligence, resilience, and a summation of Kizz Daniel’s musical journey so far.

The sensational video has the gifted artiste in a state of thankfulness, which was visible through lyrics that are enshrined in proverbs throughout the song whose chorus is nothing short of a prayer.

The video of the single was directed by TG Omori, who stamped his signature on the Rich Till I Die visuals by showcasing depth and dexterity in capturing the essence of the nostalgic tune.

It also displayed the luxurious life of Kizz Daniel in line with part of the song’s lyrics, ‘I live the life I want. I love the life I live,’ as well as blending the odd pieces in between with corresponding visual frames.

This makes the sensational video of Rich Till I Die a guaranteed pick-me-up for everyone wishing for a little bit more affirmation and inspiration as they head into the New Year.

Following his two masterpieces — ‘BUGA’ and ‘COUGH,’ which moved the world with millions of streams and views across several social media and streaming platforms, Kizz Daniel teased his audiences locally and internationally with a snippet of Rich Till I Die via his Instagram page, and it garnered instant reactions with his fans yearning for the full song.

Kizz Daniel, a widely acclaimed singer, who has had incredibly successful singles and albums that have gone on to become street anthems across Africa and the world, has become almost a mini-god in knowing the exact type of music to dish out and continually fan the eternal flame of good music for his fans in Nigeria, Africa and the world.