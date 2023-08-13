Kenya to boost lead in tourism, MICE with new convention centre

The Kenya government has announced plan to establish an ultra modern convention center in Nairobi, the capital city.

The convention center is to help the East African leading economy position itself as a MICE, diplomatic, and commercial hubs

In a news release announcing the decisions of today’s cabinet, the statement said ‘’To position Kenya as the destination of choice for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism, and to cement her place as a diplomatic and commercial hub, cabinet approved the establishment of the Bomas International Convention Centre (BICC).’’

The statement continued’’ The ultra modern convention will feature a conference centre, a presidential pavilion and at least five hotels.

This initiative, which is coming 50 years after the groundbreaking of Kenya ’s first international convention centre (KICC), is expected to further the growth of conference tourism, hospitality and event and aviation industries as set out in the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (beta).’’

In reaction to the decision, Kenya’s cabinet secretary for Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage, Peninah Malonza on twitter said, ‘’We are building capacity to position Kenya as the coveted Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibition (MICE) destination. Today, the cabinet approved the establishment of the Bomas International Convention Centre (BICC) to support the growth of MICE tourism as part of #BETA”.

The MICE sector accounted for 13.5% of Kenya’s more than two million arrivals in 2019.