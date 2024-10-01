John Amos, beloved TV dad, passes away at 84

The entertainment world mourns the loss of John Amos, known for his roles as the father character on the USA classic series ‘Good Times’ and the wannabe burger magnate Cleo McDowell—in ‘Coming 2 America.’ He was 84.

Amos, who passed away on August 21 in Los Angeles, left an enduring legacy that touched millions of hearts. K.C. Amos, his son, announced. “It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” in a statement. “He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor.”

Best remembered for his portrayal of James Evans Sr. on the groundbreaking sitcom “Good Times,” Amos brought warmth, humour, and a touch of realism to the character. His performance resonated with audiences, earning him the admiration of fans worldwide.

Before his rise to fame, Amos played professional football for a brief time. His athletic background added a unique dimension to his personality, making him a relatable and charismatic figure.

Throughout his career, Amos appeared in numerous films and television shows, including the acclaimed miniseries ‘Roots,’ the comedy classic ‘Coming to America’ and the political drama ‘The West Wing.’ His versatility and talent allowed him to tackle a wide range of roles, from the comedic to the dramatic.

