Is the election ruining your love life?

Like you all know, this season is very hot and tense because of the election in the air. I won’t be surprised if some of you are married or dating a partner who shares a different choice of a political party from you for the elections.

I was listening to a celebrity actress speaking over the weekend and she boldly said that her partner was not supporting anybody in particular even if she was declaring hers on social media. I also saw another couple who had a friction because they were choosing different parties.

Have you found yourself in that same shoe? Then this article should help you find balance and nurture your relationship appropriately.

– The elections are an important part of our lives as individuals because the government governs us all but do not let this tear you apart. Respect your individuality and stick to your choice based on a good reason. If your partner feels that you are being biased due to a bribe, tribe or religion, this can mess up your relationship, instead, you can both choose who you want and state your reasons without being defensive, manipulative or forceful.

– Communicate your feelings and expectation in a respectful manner. You don’t have to engage in verbal and emotional abuse to prove your point, you can simply state the facts and compromise on certain grounds.

– Reduce the focus on the election during your communication. Talk about yourself, your plans and your goals this season and avoid tilting towards hot debates around the elections saga.

– Be creative with how you spend time with yourself this season, a good massage or movie can be a great distraction. This has to be intentional.

– Apologize if your partner feels slighted in the process, this can happen unintentionally.

– Avoid taking things too personally, focus on the conversation in the right direction.

– If during this season, you discover that your partner does not share your values and beliefs, it is a good ground to seek for separation if you are in a dating relationship but if you are married, choose your battles wisely and avoid unnecessary arguments.

– Instead of forcing your partner to be your gist mate this season which is leading to an argument, communicate your frustrations and expectations of your political choice to a friend or colleague who shares the same party with you.

– Remember to affirm yourself this season so that the tension does not rub off on your relationship negatively, keep the emotional bond alive.

– If you both share the same choice, then navigate your relationship well but let not all your conversations center on the elections alone.

Now, If you thought that your partner was supporting the same party not knowing that there is deceit and betrayal at your back, in this situation, you can take this up as a red flag in your relationship. If your partner has to lie to you to be on your side, what other area of their life is not sincere then? Integrity is a value system to look out for so if lying and betrayal is a deal breaker, then, have this tough conversation.

in all, apply wisdom in how you approach issues this season, your relationship can navigate well if you respect your individuality, be agreeable and tolerate your differences.

At the end of the day, your sanity matters a lot, keep it and keep hope alive. A new Nigeria has come.

If you are experiencing an overwhelming level of conflict and you want to understand how to navigate with your partner, you can send an email to hello@nikefolagbade.com