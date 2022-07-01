Inflation hits cinema movie tickets as consumers weigh spending

Cinemas are among the most hit by the high inflation rate in Nigeria as movie ticket prices have increased. As new films are released, experts express concern that rising ticket prices may drive many people away from the cinema.

According to Oluchi Wemere, one of the branch managers at Genesis Cinema said “the ticket prices are higher than what they used to be, we still have patronage from customers. The truth is that going to a cinema is like going to have fun and be entertained. Nigerians will always go out to have fun.”

She added, “ economic inflation doesn’t have much effect on cinema. People understand that the prices of things are higher than they used to be but then they have no choice but to pay”.

In other words, should the trend of ticket prices keeps rising, this essential form of public participation and communal engagement will lose its social function.

Increasing ticket prices will effectively exclude many from going to watch movies in the cinema and leave people with no choice of streaming films with their phones.

Oluchi revealed that the average movie ticket price at Genesis Cinema before inflation hit was normally sold for N2,000 but the current price as of today is N3,000 exclusive of the popcorn and drink.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the country’s inflation rate has increased to 17.71 percent.

Kabri Danjuma, one of the cinema-goers at Festival Mall, said, “Despite the price increase, I usually come here on weekends to watch movies. I prefer watching new movies and relaxing here on the weekends.”

Against increasing movie ticket prices, cinema-going remains the most popular form of cultural participation and public social engagement.

According to an expert who would want to remain anonymous, “Most cinema goers are not necessarily repelled by the price of tickets and cinema food. Considering that the price of tickets in Nigeria is not the same, so in most cities, it might be a concern if the price changes differently from what they are used to. The footfall either reduces or increases depending on movie release at times”.

“The numbers seem to have dropped in the past week because there have been no blockbuster releases since the release of “Dr Strange” most people are now looking forward to the movie “Thor: love and thunder” to be released in about a week.”

Furthermore, he said, inflation has affected the increase in the price of tickets and other things. It is not necessarily a huge factor that affects sales and footfall. Most cinemas across the country have had to review their pricing in recent times and others have to stay the same depending on what the charges were before inflation.

“Diesel is a factor however we are not oblivious to the current situation of the country. There is a lot to be involved in cinema operations like rent, power amongst others, so these things are carefully considered before any changes are made” said Godwin.

Patrick Lee, National Chairman of CEAN, disclosed “We had total sales of N653,229,100.00 for the month of May 2022. while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos compared to last year

21 Nollywood films shown in May accounted for 28 percent of total ticket sales while 14 Hollywood films accounted for about 69 percent, with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” being the major outliner.

Cinema has made the Nigerian film industry the second-largest film sector globally, surpassing even the United States and the third most profitable and accounting for five percent of the country’s gross domestic product GDP.