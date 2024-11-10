I’m grateful for winning 2024 AMAA – Jackie Appiah

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, who won the Best Actress in a leading role award at the recently held Africa Movies Academy Awards, has said she is humbled that she went home with the big win.

She said, “I am truly grateful and humbled to have received the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the 2024 AMAAs for my role in the movie, Red carpet.

“This has been an incredible journey and I am deeply thankful for all the love and support I have received. Above all, I am grateful for the opportunity to tell such meaningful stories. I thank my talented crew and cast and all my fans. This award belongs to you.”

The highly anticipated 20th edition of the continental film awards ceremony, held to a fully packed venue on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Ikeja, Lagos.

The five-hour-long film awards ceremony was co-produced by Kingsley James, and Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe in Lagos, Nigeria.

With over 700 guests from different parts of Africa converging at the venue, a total of 26 awards were won by African film practitioners that include actors, cinematographers, producers, costumiers, set designers and more.

Other big winners of the memorable night include Nigeria’s Daniel Oriahi for the film, ‘The Weekend,’ Femi Adebayo for ‘Jagun Jagun,’ and South Africa’s Jahmil X.T. Qubeka for ‘The Queenstown Kings.’

AMAA’s CEO, Dr. Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, reiterated the need for African creatives to remain united while leveraging on platforms like AMAA as a springboard to global fame.

