Idia Aisien back on the screen

After a three-year hiatus from the hosting and presenting world, actor, Idia Aidien is back on TV and she is doing it with a bang.

The Award-winning actress, luxury influencer, and philanthropist takes back her role as the host of the popular fashion and pop culture show, Style 101.

Speaking on her return to Style 101, Idia shared, “Hosting has always been one of my first loves, and I’m thrilled to step back into this exciting role. I can’t wait to reconnect with the audience and explore the ever-evolving world of fashion and culture.”

Idia said she is set to bring her signature charm, wit, and expertise to the much-loved program, reigniting conversations around style trends and cultural moments.

No stranger to the spotlight, Idia has had an illustrious career as a presenter, working with global platforms like Fox 5 News, Discovery Communications, and the United Nations, alongside hosting hit Nigerian shows such as You Got Issues and the Mega Millions Lottery Draw.

Her impressive background also spans modeling and influencing for top luxury brands like Remy Martin, Schweppes, Lancome, and more.

Share