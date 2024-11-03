How music met an ally in e-gaming

Nigeria’s gaming industry has evolved from a casual pastime to a lucrative pursuit, with players now earning substantial income through sponsored competitions, content creation, streaming, and more.

According to Statista, the country’s video games market is projected to generate $513.70 million in revenue in 2024. With an anticipated annual growth rate of 8.36 percent from 2024 to 2027, the market volume is projected to reach $653.60 million by 2027. The number of users is also expected to reach 78.7 million by 2027.

Andre Adekoya, operations manager at Gamer Africa—a company dedicated to nurturing gaming culture and the esports market in Nigeria and Africa—told BusinessDay that Nigeria’s gaming community is expanding rapidly.

“It’s not just gaming in your room anymore. You can come outside, meet people, and network with gaming. It’s not just tech events serving the tech space. There are people making millions from gaming, streaming, creating content, and being able to play competitively. Several aspects of gaming are now profitable and much more business-minded than they used to be,” Adekoya said.

According to Statista, the average revenue per user in Nigeria’s video games market is projected to be $7.86 in 2024. Nigerians seeking to monetise their gaming skills must, as Adekoya put it, “hustle and train” to excel in the competitive arena.

“People are monetising YouTube, and TikTok, getting views from entertaining people. So gaming itself is now entertainment,” Adekoya said.

He added that gamers have no fixed monthly income, as earnings depend on individual dedication and time invested. Gamers compete in championships, offering prizes as high as $50 million to local competitions with rewards of N100,000.

Regarding internet connectivity, the issue of power, and how gamers manage these circumstances, Adekoya said that gamers now invest in 5G routers, fibers, and the like that they feel will give them the best connectivity to compete or at least produce content. He also said gamers invest in cameras, studios, and streaming setups to stand out.

Currently, Nigeria lacks specific gaming regulations. However, government organisations like the Nigerian Export Federation and Lagos Esport Association are working to promote esports. Their goal is to establish esports as a competitive field and educational tool.

Adekoya noted, “The industry hasn’t reached a point of needing extensive regulation, but as it grows and matures, appropriate regulations will naturally follow.”

At the heart of Nigeria’s gaming growth is its dynamic relationship with music. Since gaming emerged in the early 2000s, music has provided an emotional backdrop, enhanced immersion, and enriched the gaming experience.

This year, Nigerian music stars Rema, Shallipopi, Omah Lay, and Obongjayer joined a star-studded lineup of international artists on the soundtrack for the 32nd installment of the popular EA Sports video game franchise, EA FC 25.

Spotify has also supported the fusion of music and gaming, allowing players to discover new music and create personalised gaming playlists. This connection is particularly strong in Nigeria, where gaming playlist creation on Spotify increased by 135 percent from 2022 to 2023. Cities like Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, and Benin City lead this trend, with tech-savvy gamers driving the integration of music and gaming.

Popular tracks like Space Cadet by Metro Boomin, RAPSTAR by Polo G, and Enemy by Imagine Dragons featuring JID are staples in Nigerian gaming playlists, alongside artists like Travis Scott, 21 Savage, and Drake.

Spotify noted that this fusion extends beyond entertainment, creating a platform for Nigerian talent, supporting economic growth, and delivering immersive experiences for gamers.

On 26 October 2024, Spotify and Gamr teamed up to celebrate the gaming and music culture in Lagos at Carven Arena, located in Landmark Center, Victoria Island. The event brought together the city’s passionate gamers, transforming the venue into a gaming paradise.

Qing Madi, soul singer, and rising Arobeats star Ayo Maff performed their hit songs, captivating the audience while blending soulful melodies with the gaming ambiance, merging the worlds of music and gaming.

According to Adekoya, popular games played by Nigerians include EAFC on console, Mortal Kombat, and other mobile games that top the list. He added, “You have your Call of Duty, your PUBG, Clash Royale, and Free Fire. To be honest, the list is very long, and it’s growing. Publishers are also continuing to put out more titles and games for people to continue exploring themselves.”

