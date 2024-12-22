How a Nigerian made a name for himself selling suya in UK

Kolawole Ajayi moved to the United Kingdom to further his studies and build a career. However, a surprising turn of events led him to revisit his Nigerian roots, and what started as a side hustle blossomed into a thriving suya business. Today, he runs successful restaurants that cater to a diverse clientele, including food enthusiasts from the African diaspora.

Ajayi was recently visited by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) in Peckham, United Kingdom where he was commended for his hard work and for being a true Nigerian ambassador.

Growing up in Ibadan

Ajayi was born and raised in Ibadan, a vibrant city in South Western Nigeria. As the first and only son in a family where boys were rarely invited into the kitchen, his culinary journey began by observing his mother. “The best I did in the kitchen was to change the stove threading that linked to the kerosene compartment. Another thing I did was to stand behind my mum while she was cooking,” he recalls.

Watching his mother cook sparked his curiosity. He attentively observed her techniques, from peeling seasoning ingredients to adjusting heat and stirring. “Sometimes, I asked questions, and she answered,” he says. His first attempt at cooking was at age nine when he prepared brown beans for his family, earning his mother’s praise and boosting his confidence.

Ajayi’s secondary school years further honed his skills. Staying with relatives taught him independence and introduced him to making traditional dishes like ogi (fermented corn pudding) and pounded yam using a mortar and pestle. At boarding school, resourcefulness was key. “We often sneaked into the bush to cook because the boarding house food was either insufficient or taken away by seniors,” he recounts.

In 2001, while attending university, Ajayi’s uncle opened an eatery in Osun State. A hired chef mentored Ajayi, teaching him the art of cooking and baking over two years. “That’s where I learned to make Nigerian meat pies. It’s safe to say that cooking runs in the family,” he says.

Academic pursuits

Ajayi’s academic journey began in Nigeria, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology. He later moved to the UK to continue his studies, earning a Bachelor of Education degree from Middlesex University and a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from the University of East London.

Transition to culinary entrepreneurship

While teaching in the UK, Ajayi discovered his passion for cooking. By 2018, his side hustle—selling suya and other Nigerian delicacies—was generating more than half of his teaching income. Realising the potential, he decided to turn his side hustle into a full-time business.

Ajayi’s suya business quickly gained popularity. Based in Peckham, a vibrant area known for its strong sense of community and cultural diversity, his restaurant attracts customers from all walks of life. “Peckham is sweet and has a very strong community. People from outside London come here and feel happy to see their own,” he says.

The allure of Suya

Suya, a spiced grilled meat dish, holds a special place in African cuisine. “Although it originated with the Hausa and Fulani people, suya has become beloved across African cultures. It’s called different names but enjoyed by all,” Ajayi explains.

Ajayi’s restaurants serve more than just suya. They offer a variety of African and Nigerian dishes, including Agege bread, Banga soup, Edikaikong, Okazi soup, and Oha soup. His commitment to authenticity and quality has made him a household name in the Nigerian culinary scene in the UK community

Values and vision

Ajayi attributes his success to hard work, integrity, and a genuine desire to help others succeed. “I don’t like cutting corners. I have a good heart and believe in giving people reasons to succeed,” he says.

From his humble beginnings in Ibadan to becoming a celebrated Nigerian chef in the UK, Kolawole Ajayi’s journey is a testament to the power of passion, resilience, and staying true to one’s roots.

