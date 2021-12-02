House of Gucci premieres amidst glamour at Silverbird cinema

The American biographical crime drama film, House Of Gucci premiered at Silverbird cinema, victoria island Lagos on 23 November 2021. The premiere which opened with a red carpet moment permeated with soft music and exotic cocktails attracted fashionistas, celebrities, and movie stars.

The movie which is a thrilling exploration of three decades in the tangled history of the multi-generational Gucci family is the latest film by Riddle Scott. It follows Patrizia Reggiani played by lady Gaga and Maurizio Gucci played by Adam Driver, as their romance transforms into a fight for control of the Italian fashion brand Gucci.

The movie spans three decades in the life of the high fashion family and chronicles the events and aftermath of Gucci’s assassination in 1995. Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino are among the cast members in House of Gucci.

Since the film spans three decades, the make-up team recreates each era’s distinct style, which includes varying make-up and hairstyles as well as changing actors into vintage luminaries ranging from Grace Jones to Andy Warhol and Karl Lagerfeld.

Read also: Davido’s new music for Nigeria’s excluded majority

According to Jumoke Odetola, a Nollywood actress her significant takeaway from House of Gucci is that Over-ambition does not pay.“Seeing the film, House of Gucci has just reinforced what some of us already knew about the Gucci family. The moral lesson I am taking away from it all is that over-ambition doesn’t pay, as seen on the part of Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Maurizio Gucci and even the heir apparent himself,” she said.

In addition, John Amechi, a fashion designer stated that the movie introduced him to the extraordinary and intriguing narrative behind the Gucci brand. “I’m a fashion designer and I intend to have my own fashion brand in the future, therefore House of Gucci has impacted me in many ways. The film has exposed me to the intrigues and challenges that may crop up in the business,” Amechi said

Gucci is a prominent fashion name founded by Guccio Gucci, who launched his first quality leather goods store in Florence, Italy, exactly one hundred years ago.

Silverbird Film Distribution, an exclusive distributor for Universal and Paramount Pictures films in West Africa, distributes the film.