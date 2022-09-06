Here’s how ‘Blood Sisters’ was received on social media

A recent report from Datalysent shows how the movie series ‘Blood Sisters’ trended on some of the social media platforms and was streamed by different countries on Netflix from the period of May 4th to May 21st.

The movie, which was produced by Mo Abudu, starred actors like Kate Henshaw, Ramsey Nouah, Uche Jombo, Ini Dinma Okojie, and Nancy Isime.

Here are some of the social media platforms where it trended:

Twitter

Blood Sisters trended on Twitter with a total number of 32,691 original tweets. The peak period was during the week of release averaging almost 6000 tweets per day for the next 4 days.

The most popular locations of Twitter users were Nigeria, the USA, the United Kingdom, SouthAfrican, Ghana, Canada, Kenya, France, and Cameroon.

Instagram

On Instagram, the movie series from May 4th to May 21st received 1,214 likes, 4,007,091 views, and 448 user accounts that posted it. 26 percent of posts were videos, 35 percent were collages, and 39 percent were photos.

Google

On Google, the highest global search of the movie series was Nigeria, Malawi, Ghana, Cameroon, Zambia, Kenya, and Zimbabwe.

On Netflix, the top countries that streamed the movie series in the first three weeks of release were Jamaica, Kenya, and Nigeria. It was most ranked in Kenya and Jamaica.

Based on the data, it showed that Twitter has the most significant conversation ground for the movie series ‘Blood Sisters’.