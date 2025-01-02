Here are five in-demand skills you need for 2025 and beyond

Artificial intelligence, data analytics, cloud computing and cybersecurity, have increased the demand for tech-savvy professionals and continue to be skills which are in high demand.

By proactively developing these in-demand hard skills, professionals not only enhance their marketability but also position themselves to thrive amid future disruptions and opportunities in the job market.

The year therefore presents a good opportunity to invest in oneself to acquire these skills that are in high demand to position oneself for career growth in an increasingly digital and automated world.

As the job market has evolved at an unprecedented pace, professionals across all industries have recognised the vital importance of upskilling and reskilling to remain competitive and relevant.

For instance, according to the Centre of Intellectual Property and Information Technology Law, “The AI industry is also growing across Africa – Data from the Centre of Intellectual Property and Information Technology Law (CIPIT) shows that Africa has more than 2,400 organisations working on AI innovation, 41 percent of which are startups operating in various industries, including health, agriculture, education, law, and insurance”.

Here are some of these essential skills to acquire

Artificial intelligence and machine learning

According to a PwC report, the demand for AI-related skills is 3.5 times higher than the average job skill, reflecting the rapid integration of these technologies in various sectors.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning have therefore become indispensable skills, with their significance growing exponentially across industries.

This surge is driven by the transformative potential of AI and Machine Learning (MI) in the workplace. Goldman Sachs predicts that this emerging technology could automate up to 300 million jobs in the United States and Europe, while the World Economic Forum forecasts the creation of 97 million new roles requiring advanced technical skills. This shift represents not just job displacement but job evolution, with 91 percent of companies adopting AI planning to expand their workforce by 2025.

Cloud computing

Gartner predicts global end-user cloud computing spending will reach $723 billion in 2025, a 21.5 percent increase from the previous year.

This means that the skill will remain in high demand as the industry continues its explosive growth and transformation of business operations.

The rise of generative AI and the need for integrated platforms have accelerated cloud adoption, with 90 percent of organisations expected to have hybrid cloud deployments by 2027. As more organisations migrate their applications and workloads to the cloud, with 48 percent planning to move at least half of their applications within a year, proficiency in cloud computing will be essential for professionals in the rapidly evolving job market of 2025.

Cybersecurity

Cybercrime Magazine projects global cybercrime costs will reach a staggering $10.5 trillion annually by 2025.

Cybersecurity skills are highly coveted as the digital landscape faces unprecedented threats and soaring costs associated with cybercrimes.

This surge in cybercrime is coupled with a severe shortage of qualified professionals. The cybersecurity job market is expected to grow by 33 percent between 2023 and 2033, with an estimated 3.5 million unfilled positions worldwide by the end of 2025.

This talent gap is further exacerbated by the rapid evolution of cyber threats, with encrypted threats increasing by 92 percent in 2024 and malware rising by 30 percent in the first half of the same year.

Data analysis

Businesses increasingly rely on transforming unstructured data into actionable insights to drive growth, improve user satisfaction, and maintain a competitive edge.

The demand for data analytics expertise is surging across industries, with trends like AI-enhanced analytics, natural language processing, and advanced data visualisation reshaping how organisations leverage their data assets.

As organisations grapple with data quality and governance challenges, professionals skilled in ensuring data integrity and implementing effective data strategies will be highly sought after, making data analysis an essential skill.

Digital marketing

As global digital ad spending is projected to surpass $740 billion in 2024 and over five billion social media users worldwide, proficiency in digital marketing strategies will be crucial for professionals looking to thrive in the competitive job market.

In today’s digital landscape, businesses leverage online social platforms to connect with and engage their target audiences and customers.

By focusing on these in-demand skills, professionals can navigate the evolving job market with confidence and seize opportunities for growth and advancement in the coming year.

Ngozi Ekugo Ngozi Ekugo is a Senior Labour Market Analyst and Correspondent, specializing in the research and analysis of workplace dynamics, labour market trends, immigration reports, employment law and legal cases in general. Her editorial work provides valuable insights for business owners, HR professionals, and the global workforce. She has garnered experience in the private sector in Lagos and has also had a brief stint at Goldman Sachs in the United Kingdom. An alumna of Queens College, Lagos, Ngozi studied English at the University of Lagos, holds a Master’s degree in Management from the University of Hertfordshire and is an Associate Member of CIPM and Member of CMI, UK.

