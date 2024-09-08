Hausa culture hits 45 million viewership on Arewa24

As the world commemorates International Hausa Day, it is fitting to recognize the monumental contributions of Arewa24, the largest Hausa satellite TV station with a global viewership exceeding 45 million.

Ranar Hausa Ta Duniya began in 2015, when BBC Hausa staff member Abdulbaki Aliyu Jari and some of his friends on social media declared the day as an opportunity for Hausa speakers to gather and discuss the progress and challenges the language faces in the 21st century.

Since its inception, Arewa24 has been a beacon of cultural preservation, promoting the Hausa language and enriching the lives of its viewers through diverse and engaging contents.

Speaking on the issue, Celestine Umeibe, deputy CEO and chief commercial officer, Network AREWA24 Limited, said that Arewa24 stands out for its commitment to broadcasting high-quality Hausa language programmes that reflect the values, traditions, innovations, globalization and everyday experiences of the Hausa-speaking community across the globe.

“With popular shows like; Mata A Yau, Gari Ya Waye, Zamantakewa, Jan Z among others, the station not only entertains, but also educates its audience on various social issues,’’ Umeibe said.

He stated further that through dramas, TV series, and movies like Dadin Kowa and Kwana Chasa’in, Arewa24 tackles important topics such as health, education, and social justice among others, while showcasing the Hausa traditional systems and today context situation and cultural heritage of the Hausa people.

Moreover, the station plays a crucial role in improving knowledge and awareness on key issues affecting the community including drug abuse, thuggery, corruption and more but with solutions.

Read also: AREWA24 announces new slate of original studio shows on company’s 10th anniversary

“Its programmes serve as platforms for discussions on matters like health, entrepreneurship, and social cohesion, thus contributing to the overall development of the society,” the deputy CEO said.

Speaking further, the deputy CEO, explained that Arewa 24 also highlights the vibrant cultural activities and thriving businesses within the Hausa community, further solidifying its role as a Hausa language and cultural ambassador on the global stage.

In a world where languages and cultures are increasingly under threat, he noted that Arewa24 has taken a stand to ensure that the Hausa language remains vibrant and relevant.

Also, the station’s dedication to producing content that is both informative and entertaining has not only elevated the status of the Hausa language but also positioned it prominently in the global media landscape.

“As we celebrate International Hausa Day, I personally honor Arewa24 for its unwavering commitment to promoting the Hausa language, culture and present context.

“Through its professionalism and creative programming, Arewa24 continues to be a pillar of strength for the Hausa community, inspiring pride and unity among its viewers worth aligning with. Remember, the station is also partnering and engaging stakeholders for promotion of business and development in a professional capacity,” Umeibe concluded.