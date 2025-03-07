Global Citizen, the international advocacy organisation dedicated to ending extreme poverty, has partnered with FIFA to produce the first-ever halftime show during the 2026 World Cup Final. The show is intended to raise awareness and funds for millions of children, aligning with Global Citizen’s mission.

Announced by Global Citizen Founder and CEO Hugh Evans on his social media handles, the event is set to take place on July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, marking a fusion of football’s global stage with pop culture entertainment.

This Super Bowl-inspired spectacle aims to captivate the tournament’s anticipated 1.5 billion viewers while driving social impact for children worldwide. Evans highlighted that the halftime show will be a centerpiece of the collaboration, with Global Citizen leveraging its expertise to produce a high-profile performance.

Speculations about the lineup have flooded social media with names like Drake leading the conversations and, fueled by the involvement of Coldplay’s Chris Martin and manager Phil Harvey in curating the artists.

Beyond the halftime innovation, the partnership extends to a “Times Square takeover” during the finals weekend, promising a cultural spectacle in New York City. Over the next four years, FIFA and Global Citizen will work to mobilize football fans globally to support child-focused initiatives as emphasised by Evans in his post.

The decision has sparked a different conversation with many excited about the potential for a global pop culture moment, while football traditionalists argue it risks diluting the game’s focus. Critics on X have questioned the logistics of setting up and dismantling a stage within the standard 15-minute halftime break, a detail FIFA has yet to clarify.

Some see it as an unnecessary commercialisation, fearing it shifts attention from the game itself, a sentiment echoed in debates about preserving the sport’s essence.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed the initiative in early March 2025, framing it as a way to elevate the tournament’s cultural footprint. During an interview, Infantino hinted at the possibility of having Drake headline the inaugural event sparking the rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar with the former performing at this year’s SuperBowl halftime show.

Whether it will be celebrated as a triumph or criticised as a departure from tradition remains a heated discussion among fans worldwide.

